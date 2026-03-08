Avalanche say Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) week-to-week

Open Extended Reactions

The Colorado Avalanche said Sunday that captain Gabriel Landeskog is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Landeskog took a shot to the groin during the team's shootout win against the Dallas Stars on Friday. The 33-year-old had an assist in that game.

"Well, it's a lower-body injury, and not a comfortable one," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said, according to NHL.com. "That's the time frame that the doctors gave us."

Landeskog was sidelined for over a month earlier this season with a lower-body injury but was able to return in time to play for Sweden at the Winter Olympics in Italy last month.

On the season, he has nine goals and 20 assists in 47 games for Colorado, which improved to 43-10-9 with a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday in a matchup between two of the NHL's top four teams in points.

