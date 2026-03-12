NHL playoff watch: Stars-Oilers a conference finals preview?

For two straight seasons, the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers have met in the Western Conference finals, with the Oilers winning both matchups.
Are these teams headed on yet another collision course at the penultimate stage of the postseason? And will the third time be the charm for the Stars?
Before we get too far down the road, the Stars are hosting the Oilers for a Thursday night clash (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu) -- one of 14 games on the schedule! (Get multiple devices with multiview ready to roll, apparently!)
So far, the Stars have been the dominant team in this matchup, winning both games in 2025-26: a 4-3 shootout win in Dallas on Nov. 4 and an 8-3 demolition in Edmonton on Nov. 25.
The teams are obviously different now, and this will be quite the test for both as the postseason approaches.
Dallas is the No. 2 team in the Central Division, matched up as of now with the Minnesota Wild in the first round. If Dallas wins that series, it will take on the winner of the Colorado Avalanche vs. (likely) the second wild card.
Edmonton and the Vegas Golden Knights are currently matched up in the Pacific Division bracket, and a win in that series gets the Oilers a showdown against the winner of the Anaheim Ducks vs. the other wild card team.
If all that comes up victoriously for both clubs, it's Stars-Oilers III for the title of best in the West. As of now, Stathletes projects the Avalanche as having the highest chances of reaching the Western Conference finals (43.0%), trailed by the Oilers (37.6%), Wild (31.3%), Golden Knights (23.0%), Utah Mammoth (22.9%), then the Stars (15.9%).
Every team has fewer than 20 games left before the season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Thursday's schedule
Wednesday's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Detroit Red Wings
A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Boston Bruins
M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Islanders
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Seattle Kraken
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights
Thursday's games
Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).
San Jose Sharks at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
Philadelphia Flyers at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.
New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Utah Mammoth, 9 p.m.
Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's scoreboard
Montreal Canadiens 3, Ottawa Senators 2
Philadelphia Flyers 4, Washington Capitals 1
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 17
Points pace: 108.5
Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 19
Points pace: 106.7
Next game: vs. DET (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 18
Points pace: 105.1
Next game: vs. SJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 89.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 17
Points pace: 99.7
Next game: @ TB (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 43.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 18
Points pace: 99.9
Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 73.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Ottawa Senators
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 93.5
Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 66%
Tragic number: 31
Florida Panthers
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 85.8
Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 25
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 82
Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 21
Metro Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 18
Points pace: 112.8
Next game: vs. STL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 18
Points pace: 101.2
Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 57.2%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 17
Points pace: 99.7
Next game: vs. LA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 71.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 97.4
Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 78.3%
Tragic number: 34
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 91.0
Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 3.4%
Tragic number: 29
Washington Capitals
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 88.2
Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 13.7%
Tragic number: 25
New Jersey Devils
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 84.6
Next game: vs. CGY (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 2.5%
Tragic number: 24
New York Rangers
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 76.9
Next game: @ WPG (Thursday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 18
Central Division
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 95
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 19
Points pace: 123.7
Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 18
Points pace: 115.3
Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 17
Points pace: 109.8
Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Utah Mammoth
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 17
Points pace: 92.1
Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 96.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 84.6
Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 12.8%
Tragic number: 35
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Points pace: 80.7
Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 5.9%
Tragic number: 33
St. Louis Blues
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 76.9
Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0.9%
Tragic number: 29
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 75.6
Next game: @ UTA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 28
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 18
Points pace: 96.1
Next game: @ TOR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 17
Points pace: 90.8
Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 93.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 17
Points pace: 90.8
Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 96%
Tragic number: N/A
Seattle Kraken
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 19
Points pace: 87.2
Next game: vs. COL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 15%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 85.8
Next game: @ NYI (Friday)
Playoff chances: 19%
Tragic number: 36
San Jose Sharks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Points pace: 87.3
Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 61.1%
Tragic number: 39
Calgary Flames
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 73.0
Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 26
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 58.9
Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 15
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.
1. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 13
2. Calgary Flames
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 21
3. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 18
4. New York Rangers
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 17
5. St. Louis Blues
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 23
6. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 21
7. Toronto Maple Leafs*
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 19
8. Nashville Predators
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 22
9. New Jersey Devils
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 21
10. San Jose Sharks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 18
11. Florida Panthers
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 26
12. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 16
13. Washington Capitals
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 27
14. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 20
15. Ottawa Senators
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
16. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 23
*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.