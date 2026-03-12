NHL playoff watch: Stars-Oilers a conference finals preview?

Open Extended Reactions

For two straight seasons, the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers have met in the Western Conference finals, with the Oilers winning both matchups.

Are these teams headed on yet another collision course at the penultimate stage of the postseason? And will the third time be the charm for the Stars?

Before we get too far down the road, the Stars are hosting the Oilers for a Thursday night clash (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu) -- one of 14 games on the schedule! (Get multiple devices with multiview ready to roll, apparently!)

So far, the Stars have been the dominant team in this matchup, winning both games in 2025-26: a 4-3 shootout win in Dallas on Nov. 4 and an 8-3 demolition in Edmonton on Nov. 25.

The teams are obviously different now, and this will be quite the test for both as the postseason approaches.

Dallas is the No. 2 team in the Central Division, matched up as of now with the Minnesota Wild in the first round. If Dallas wins that series, it will take on the winner of the Colorado Avalanche vs. (likely) the second wild card.

Edmonton and the Vegas Golden Knights are currently matched up in the Pacific Division bracket, and a win in that series gets the Oilers a showdown against the winner of the Anaheim Ducks vs. the other wild card team.

If all that comes up victoriously for both clubs, it's Stars-Oilers III for the title of best in the West. As of now, Stathletes projects the Avalanche as having the highest chances of reaching the Western Conference finals (43.0%), trailed by the Oilers (37.6%), Wild (31.3%), Golden Knights (23.0%), Utah Mammoth (22.9%), then the Stars (15.9%).

Every team has fewer than 20 games left before the season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Detroit Red Wings

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Boston Bruins

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Islanders

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Seattle Kraken

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

Thursday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

San Jose Sharks at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Philadelphia Flyers at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.

New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Utah Mammoth, 9 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's scoreboard

Montreal Canadiens 3, Ottawa Senators 2

Philadelphia Flyers 4, Washington Capitals 1

Expanded standings

*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.