          NHL playoff watch: Stars-Oilers a conference finals preview?

          • ESPN staffMar 12, 2026, 11:00 AM

          For two straight seasons, the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers have met in the Western Conference finals, with the Oilers winning both matchups.

          Are these teams headed on yet another collision course at the penultimate stage of the postseason? And will the third time be the charm for the Stars?

          Before we get too far down the road, the Stars are hosting the Oilers for a Thursday night clash (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu) -- one of 14 games on the schedule! (Get multiple devices with multiview ready to roll, apparently!)

          So far, the Stars have been the dominant team in this matchup, winning both games in 2025-26: a 4-3 shootout win in Dallas on Nov. 4 and an 8-3 demolition in Edmonton on Nov. 25.

          The teams are obviously different now, and this will be quite the test for both as the postseason approaches.

          Dallas is the No. 2 team in the Central Division, matched up as of now with the Minnesota Wild in the first round. If Dallas wins that series, it will take on the winner of the Colorado Avalanche vs. (likely) the second wild card.

          Edmonton and the Vegas Golden Knights are currently matched up in the Pacific Division bracket, and a win in that series gets the Oilers a showdown against the winner of the Anaheim Ducks vs. the other wild card team.

          If all that comes up victoriously for both clubs, it's Stars-Oilers III for the title of best in the West. As of now, Stathletes projects the Avalanche as having the highest chances of reaching the Western Conference finals (43.0%), trailed by the Oilers (37.6%), Wild (31.3%), Golden Knights (23.0%), Utah Mammoth (22.9%), then the Stars (15.9%).

          Every team has fewer than 20 games left before the season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Detroit Red Wings
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Boston Bruins
          M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Islanders

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

          P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

          Thursday's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          San Jose Sharks at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
          Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
          Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
          Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
          St. Louis Blues at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
          Philadelphia Flyers at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.
          New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at Utah Mammoth, 9 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
          Pittsburgh Penguins at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.
          Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

          Wednesday's scoreboard

          Montreal Canadiens 3, Ottawa Senators 2
          Philadelphia Flyers 4, Washington Capitals 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 108.5
          Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 106.7
          Next game: vs. DET (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 105.1
          Next game: vs. SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 89.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 99.7
          Next game: @ TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 43.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 99.9
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 73.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 93.5
          Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 66%
          Tragic number: 31

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 85.8
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 25

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 21

          Metro Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 112.8
          Next game: vs. STL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 101.2
          Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 57.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 99.7
          Next game: vs. LA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 71.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 97.4
          Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 78.3%
          Tragic number: 34

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 91.0
          Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 3.4%
          Tragic number: 29

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 88.2
          Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 13.7%
          Tragic number: 25

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 84.6
          Next game: vs. CGY (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 2.5%
          Tragic number: 24

          New York Rangers

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 76.9
          Next game: @ WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 18

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 123.7
          Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 115.3
          Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 109.8
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Mammoth

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 92.1
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 96.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 84.6
          Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 12.8%
          Tragic number: 35

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 80.7
          Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 5.9%
          Tragic number: 33

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 76.9
          Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.9%
          Tragic number: 29

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 75.6
          Next game: @ UTA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 28

          Pacific Division

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 96.1
          Next game: @ TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 90.8
          Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 93.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 90.8
          Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 96%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 87.2
          Next game: vs. COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 15%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 85.8
          Next game: @ NYI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 19%
          Tragic number: 36

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 87.3
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 61.1%
          Tragic number: 39

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 73.0
          Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 26

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 58.9
          Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 15

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

          1. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Calgary Flames

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 21

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 18

          4. New York Rangers

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 17

          5. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 23

          6. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 21

          7. Toronto Maple Leafs*

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 19

          8. Nashville Predators

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 22

          9. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 21

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 18

          11. Florida Panthers

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 16

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 27

          14. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 20

          15. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 23

          *Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.