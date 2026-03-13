NHL Power Rankings: New 1-32 poll, fantasy playoff pickups

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While the 2025-26 NHL regular season closes out on April 16, the fantasy hockey playoffs are upon us, with the postseason beginning in ESPN Fantasy standard leagues on Monday.

So as part of this week's set of updated ESPN NHL Power Rankings, we've tasked fantasy hockey analysts Sean Allen (Eastern Conference) and Victoria Matiash (Western Conference) with identifying a player for managers to pick up to bolster their rosters.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, March 6. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

ESPN Illustration

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 75.8%

Valeri Nichushkin, F (1.5 fantasy points per game, 70.9% available in ESPN leagues): Yes, we fully recognize the enduring frustration of dealing with such a promising yet consistently volatile fantasy performer. But right now, Nichushkin is seeing top-six minutes while Artturri Lehkonen and Gabriel Landeskog convalesce, and the largely available power forward is shooting and scoring.

Next seven days: @ WPG (March 14), vs. PIT (March 16), vs. DAL (March 18)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 70.8%

Mavrik Bourque, F (1.1 FPPG, 94.0% available): Skating on a top line while Mikko Rantanen recovers post-Olympic break, the first-round draft selection (2020) is averaging a point per game with loads of on-ice minutes. Along with Roope Hintz, Rantanen isn't due back in the foreseeable future. Bonus offer: In leagues that reward power-play points at a premium, veteran forward Matt Duchene merits extra attention.

Next seven days: vs. DET (March 14), vs. UTA (March 16), @ COL (March 18)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 67.7%

Frederik Andersen, G (-0.31 FPP60, 57.1% available): Has the tide turned? Andersen is clawing back his stake in the Hurricanes crease since returning from the Olympics, earning more starts, more wins and more fantasy points than Brandon Bussi. Admittedly, the fantasy points aren't massive, but regular starts on a winning team can snowball into fantasy fortunes quickly.

Next seven days: @ TB (March 14), @ CBJ (March 17), vs. PIT (March 18)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 66.7%

Mats Zuccarello, F (1.8 FPP60, 60.5% available): Running mate to Kirill Kaprizov at even strength and with the extra skater, the veteran continues to quietly chip in with satisfying regularity. The perennially underrated fantasy performer, now healthy, is striding around a 0.85 point-per-game pace this season, eclipsing all other Wild forwards in power-play production aside from Kaprizov and Matt Boldy.

Next seven days: vs. NYR (March 14), vs. TOR (March 15), @ CHI (March 17), vs. CHI (March 19)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 65.2%

Josh Norris, F (1.72 FPPG, 71.8% available): The Sabres have a favorable fantasy schedule for forwards in the first round of the head-to-head playoffs, including four games against some of the league's weaker penalty killers. Just be aware the schedule turns in the final round from March 30 to April 16, when Buffalo faces the worst overall fantasy schedule for skaters.

Next seven days: vs. TOR (March 14), @ VGK (March 17), @ SJ (March 19)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 65.6%

Oliver Bjorkstrand, F (1.25 FPPG, 85.9% available): Four of the Bolts' eight games in the first round of the fantasy playoffs come against teams ranked 27th or worse in power-play goals allowed per game, while five of their nine games in the second round are against teams ranked 28th or worse. Bjorkstrand is locked on the top unit to take advantage of these soft matchups.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (March 14), @ SEA (March 17), @ VAN (March 19)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 64.1%

Jakub Dobes, G (1.77 FPP60, 76.5% available): The best goaltender schedules for the fantasy playoffs mostly sit in the Western Conference, but Montreal offers the most upside in the East, with its slate of opponents ranking seventh overall in fantasy points allowed to goalies. Both Sam Montembeault and Dobes have had hiccups lately, but Dobes appears to have the edge.

Next seven days: vs. SJ (March 14), vs. ANA (March 15), vs. BOS (March 17), @ DET (March 19)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 60.8%

Egor Chinakhov, F (1.14 FPPG, 94.4% available): Thrust into the spotlight with Sidney Crosby sidelined following the Olympics, Chinakhov has responded with 15.3 fantasy points in the first eight games since the break (1.91 FPPG). With Crosby still out for a few weeks, the opportunity to stick on the top line and top power play remains.

Next seven days: @ UTA (March 14), @ COL (March 16), @ CAR (March 18)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 60.8%

Brayden Schenn, F (1.29 FPPG, 71.5% available): The Islanders' schedule is on the tougher side for the fantasy playoffs, but they finish with a favorable stretch, facing the Senators, Canadiens and Hurricanes in their final three games. Schenn has found a home on the Isles' top power play, and both the Sens and Habs rank among the league's weakest penalty killers.

Next seven days: vs. LA (March 13), vs. CGY (March 14), @ TOR (March 17), @ OTT (March 19)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 60.0%

Pavel Zacha, F (1.61 FPPG, 68.2% available): This isn't the first time we've highlighted Zacha's underrated fantasy contributions this season, but it might be the last as the opportunity to add him slips away. He has 2.2 FPPG since the Olympic break, including four goals and eight points in seven games. He can disappear for stretches, but when he's on, he's a lineup difference-maker.

Next seven days: @ WSH (March 13), @ NJ (March 16), @ MTL (March 17), vs. WPG (March 19)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 59.8%

Ben Chiarot, D (1.62 FPPG, 66.8% available): Through his early games with his new defensive partner, the initial signs are intriguing. Chiarot is seeing slightly fewer minutes, yet he posted a plus-1 rating in his first two contests with Justin Faulk. Counting stats remain solid despite reduced ice time, including multiple hits and blocks across those games for 3.6 fantasy points (1.8 FPPG).

Next seven days: @ DAL (March 14), vs. CGY (March 16), vs. MTL (March 19)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 59.2%

Ivan Provorov, D (1.62 FPPG, 74.7% available): Provorov offers top-four defensive help with a fantasy-friendly first-round schedule. Columbus ranks fourth in D fantasy potential from March 16 to 29, but the team's schedule drops off late, ranking 22nd from March 30 to April 16, so make sure to slot him when the matchups are strongest.

Next seven days: @ PHI (March 14), vs. CAR (March 17), vs. NYR (March 19)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 57.7%

Lukas Dostal, G (1.4 FPPG, 38.6% available): After a pair of wobbly outings earlier this month, the Ducks' No. 1 appears back on track, allowing just one goal in Tuesday's victory over the Jets. Dostal should see plenty of action next week, when the Ducks face the Flyers, Mammoth and (admittedly red-hot) Sabres on alternating lighter nights.

Next seven days: @ OTT (March 14), @ MTL (March 15), vs. PHI (March 18)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 57.0%

Shane Pinto, F (1.70 FPPG, 59.8% available): Without relying on offensive catalysts like Brady Tkachuk or Tim Stutzle as linemates, Pinto is driving fantasy value on his own. In the first six games back from the break, he has posted five points, but the impressive 2.3 FPPG in that stretch stems from him tying for the Sens lead in blocked shots.

Next seven days: vs. ANA (March 14), vs. SJ (March 15), @ WSH (March 18), vs. NYI (March 19)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 56.1%

Sean Durzi, D (1.7 FPPG, 48.8% available): The Utah defender has been uncharacteristically quiet on both the production and shot-blocking front of late. Nevertheless, Durzi's personal history tells us this dry spell won't last on either front for long.

Next seven days: vs. PIT (March 14), @ DAL (March 16), @ VGK (March 19)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 54.5%

Connor Murphy, D (1.2 FPPG, 97.9% available): The blocked shots are a dependable given; now just wait until Murphy starts to contribute to the score sheet with a club that ranks second in scoring. Not by the bushelful, mind you, but any points will only serve as valuable bonus. Murphy merits serious consideration in deeper fantasy leagues that reward defensive categories along with production.

Next seven days: @ STL (March 13), vs. NSH (March 15), vs. SJ (March 17), vs. FLA (March 19)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 56.1%

Adin Hill, G (-0.8 FPPG, 47.1% available): No, he hasn't been good enough since returning from injury mid-January. But if the Golden Knights are to hold any hope of making noise in the postseason, it will be on the back of the guy who helped them win a Stanley Cup three years ago.

Next seven days: vs. CHI (March 14), vs. BUF (March 17), vs. UTA (March 19)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 54.5%

Pierre-Luc Dubois, F (1.47 FPPG, 70.6% available): He's a great add for an offensive boost, just don't expect the party to keep raging to the end. The Capitals have the worst overall fantasy schedule across the playoffs, with the final stretch particularly tough on their power play: Six of their last nine opponents rank among the top 10 for fewest power-play goals allowed per game, including four of the final six in the top five.

Next seven days: vs. BOS (March 14), vs. OTT (March 18)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 56.2%

Jamie Drysdale, D (1.30 FPPG, 96.2% available): The Flyers' opponents combine to provide the eighth-best schedule for fantasy blueliners across the head-to-head playoffs. Drysdale continues to serve as the power-play quarterback and has been getting more opportunity of late, leading the Flyers in shots on goal through the first seven games since the Olympic break.

Next seven days: vs. CBJ (March 14), @ ANA (March 18), @ LA (March 19)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 52.3%

Joey Daccord, G (1.8 FPPG, 31.1% available): Never mind the recent debacle versus the Senators. Daccord's quality play is a significant reason the Kraken are legitimately in the playoff conversation. Sporting a 10-6-1 record, .910 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average since Dec. 20, the Seattle goaltender should net his fantasy managers positive integers down the stretch.

Next seven days: @ VAN (March 14), vs. FLA (March 15), vs. TB (March 17), @ NSH (March 19)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 52.3%

Anze Kopitar, F (1.4 FPP60, 54.4% available): With a potential playoff spot still in sight, the Kings' captain doesn't want to wrap up his final storied NHL season with a whimper. Skating on a No. 1 line and power play with Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe, Kopitar has been picking up his production since the Olympic break.

Next seven days: @ NYI (March 13), @ NJ (March 14), @ NYR (March 16), vs. PHI (March 19)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 53.1%

Seth Jones, D (1.79 FPPG, 28.4% available): A return to action is on the horizon for the Panthers' power-play quarterback, sidelined since January. If he's back in time for the fantasy playoffs, Florida opens against one of the league's weakest penalty killers (Canucks) and has six games in total versus teams in the bottom six for power-play goals allowed.

Next seven days: @ SEA (March 15), @ VAN (March 17), @ EDM (March 19)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 54.0%

Alex Nedeljkovic, G (1.2 FPPG, 98.4% available): Armed with a fresh two-year extension, the Sharks' "other" netminder has been better than Yaroslav Askarov of late. Eyeing a potential spot in the postseason, San Jose is understandably going to run with the hotter hand in net. Right now, that's Nedeljkovic.

Next seven days: @ MTL (March 14), @ OTT (March 15), @ EDM (March 17)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 50.8%

Jacob Markstrom, G (0.95 FPP60, 57.7% available): It's worth taking the chance on Markstrom if you're still juggling your fantasy crease at this stage of the season, but be warned: The schedule is getting much tougher. The Devils face the third-toughest slate for fantasy points allowed to opposing goaltenders, including minefields like the Stars, Hurricanes and two matchups each with the Bruins and Canadiens.

Next seven days: vs. LA (March 14), vs. BOS (March 16), @ NYR (March 18)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 51.5%

Matthew Wood, F (1.2 FPPG, 98.2% available): Does Wood continue to get turns at center on a scoring line with Filip Forsberg? If so, the 21-year-old is poised to extend his recent productive run. If not, forget it.

Next seven days: @ EDM (March 15), @ WPG (March 17), vs. SEA (March 19)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 48.4%

Eric Comrie, G (1.1 FPPG, 98.9% available): Expect a little less Connor Hellebuyck and more Comrie once the Jets are essentially out of it. An overwhelmingly available streamer, Winnipeg's backup has been exceptional in his past four starts, boasting a 4-0 record, .949 save percentage and 1.24 GAA.

Next seven days: vs. COL (March 14), vs. STL (March 15), vs. NSH (March 17), @ BOS (March 19)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 50.8%

Jake McCabe, D (1.75 FPPG, 45.2% available): The Leafs are limping toward a spring and summer off, and McCabe's shot blocking doesn't always justify a roster spot. Still, his stretch in the first round of the fantasy playoffs against the Hurricanes, Senators, Bruins and Rangers is worth watching. Those teams rank in the top half for blocked shots against this season, giving him a final chance to matter.

Next seven days: @ BUF (March 14), @ MIN (March 15), vs. NYI (March 17)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 47.7%

Alexis Lafreniere, F (1.54 FPPG, 84.2% available): The Rangers are one of seven teams with eight games from March 16 to March 29, but theirs come on lighter nights. New York averages just 9.5 other teams playing on nights they have games; the other eight-game clubs range from 16.5 to 21.25, giving Lafreniere more run. That remains true across the entire fantasy playoffs, but the schedule gets tougher for the Rangers in the second round.

Next seven days: @ MIN (March 14), vs. LA (March 16), vs. NJ (March 18), @ CBJ (March 19)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 47.7%

Jimmy Snuggerud, F (1.6 FPPG, 89.3% available): Boosted to the Blues' top line and power play, the rookie forward appears committed to shooting and scoring his way into creating a solid foundation for his sophomore season. Ahead of Thursday's tilt in Carolina, Snuggerud has three goals and four assists to show for his most recent three games.

Next seven days: vs. EDM (March 13), @ WPG (March 15), @ CGY (March 18)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 46.9%

Frank Nazar, F (1.5 FPPG, 66.7% available): With the Blackhawks looking ahead to next season (again), their 22-year-old center will be afforded every opportunity to gain additional experience without serious consequence. Such freedom is already resulting in a haul of two goals and four assists through a recent stretch of four games. Nazar is also logging a ton of minutes these days.

Next seven days: @ VGK (March 14), vs. MIN (March 17), @ MIN (March 19)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 45.4%

Ryan Strome, F (0.7 FPPG, 93.0% available): Centering a third line and seeing minutes with the man advantage, the former Duck has a goal and two assists -- including a helper with the extra skater -- through his first three games with the Flames. Mind you, it's slim fantasy pickings altogether in Calgary as the Flames play out the string on this season.

Next seven days: @ NYI (March 14), @ DET (March 16), vs. STL (March 18)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 36.9%

Filip Hronek, D (1.7 FPPG, 43.1% available): That the defender currently sits second in Canucks scoring speaks loudly to how badly this season has unfolded in Vancouver. Though young Zeev Buium will eventually take over anchoring duties on the team's No. 1 power play, the gig still belongs to Hronek.

Next seven days: vs. SEA (March 14), vs. FLA (March 17), vs. TB (March 19)