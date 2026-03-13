Knights get captain Mark Stone back from injury, top Penguins

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LAS VEGAS -- Golden Knights captain Mark Stone returned Thursday night after a five-game absence that landed him on injured reserve.

Stone played 17:52 and finished a plus-2 in the Knights' 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Stone returned against the same team he suffered an upper-body injury against March 1 after absorbing a check from Kris Letang.

Stone returned to his top line spot at right wing with center Jack Eichel and left wing Ivan Barbashev.

The Knights were 1-4 without Stone and fell to third place in the Pacific Division behind the first-place Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers.

Stone has 21 goals and 39 assists in 44 games this season.