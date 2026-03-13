Sharks sign forward Ty Dellandrea to 2-year extension

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SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks signed forward Ty Dellandrea to a two-year, $3.25 million extension on Friday.

The 25-year-old Dellandrea was in the final year of his contract but now is locked up in San Jose through the 2027-28 season.

Dellandrea has two goals and nine assists in 42 games this season but has been sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 6. At the time of his injury, Dellandrea led Sharks forwards by winning 52.3% of his faceoffs, while ranking second with 117 hits and 36 blocked shots. He also had the second most short-handed time on ice among San Jose forwards before his injury.

Dellandrea joined San Jose before last season after spending his first four seasons in the NHL in Dallas. He has 17 goals and 44 assists in 261 career games.

The Sharks also called up goalie Laurent Brossoit from the AHL with Yaroslav Askarov out with what has been described as a minor lower-body injury. Brossoit has made 118 career starts but hasn't played in the NHL since the 2023-24 season. He was acquired in a deal from Chicago in January.