Connor McDavid calls on NHL to audit its suspension process

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Connor McDavid is calling on the NHL to investigate how it is doling out supplementary discipline.

The Edmonton Oilers captain spoke out on Sunday about the league's suspension process and how the Department of Player Safety (DoPS) is coming to its conclusions. His comments came in the wake of controversy surrounding the DoPS's decision last week to suspend Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas only five games for causing a season-ending injury to Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews.

That punishment was critiqued for being too light given Gudas' history -- he had been suspended four times previously -- and for the caliber of injury Matthews suffered as a result of Gudas' knee-on-knee hit.

"If every time there is a suspension everybody complains about it, why don't we take a look at the process," McDavid said, according to TSN. "[And] figure out if there's a better way to make sure that both parties are happy because it seems like there's a lot of frustration."

That much was clear even before the DoPS rendered its verdict by offering Gudas a phone hearing that made a five-game ban the maximum allowable; anything more requires an in-person meeting. The play in question was considered by critics to be significant enough to warrant the latter.

The incident itself occurred during Thursday's game between the Leafs and Ducks when, late in the second period, Gudas intentionally collided with Matthews and sent Toronto's captain to the ice writhing in pain. Matthews was helped back to the dressing room and did not return. Gudas was assessed a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct.

The Leafs announced on Friday that Matthews had suffered a Grade 3 MCL tear and quad contusion as a result of the hit, essentially ending his season with Toronto projected to miss the playoffs.

Matthews' agent Judd Moldaver released a statement to ESPN on Friday night denouncing the NHL's findings.

"In light of the obvious severity of the play, I am very disappointed and shocked that the league would allow for such a ruling. A phone hearing and five games is just laughable and preposterous," Moldaver wrote. "While the hearing process is pre-fixed in our CBA, that there was no further discipline is a reckless and ridiculous position for Player Safety. This decision results in a further loss of confidence in the disciplinary process for all players. Players and fans deserve better. The Player Safety Department should be suspended."

McDavid has now joined that chorus of voices who feel further examination of the NHL's disciplinary system is warranted. Toronto coach Craig Berube -- who originally called the Gudas hit a "dirty play" -- felt the DoPS missed the mark in being so lenient.

"Looking at it, we lose our guy, our captain for the year," Berube said. "I don't know, it doesn't seem like enough for me. The guy doing it [Gudas] is a repeat offender, [and] it just doesn't seem like enough."

Matthews' teammate and frequent linemate Matthew Knies also concluded that Gudas' punishment didn't fit the crime.

"I think the league could've done a little bit more seeing as our best player, our captain [won't] be with us for the rest of the year," Knies said. "That's a big loss [and] I would've loved to see a little bit more."

Toronto and Anaheim face each other again on March 30.