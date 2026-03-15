Capitals sign prospect Cole Hutson to three-year deal

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The Washington Capitals signed top defensive prospect Cole Hutson to a three-year deal Sunday.

Hutson's contract carries an average annual value of $975.000, the max for an entry level deal. The 19-year-old, whose sophomore season ended at Boston University on Saturday with a loss to UConn in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East tournament, will burn the first year of his contract in the Capitals' remaining 14 games this season as they push to make the playoffs.

Washington was six points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference entering Sunday.

Hutson, whose brother Lane Hutson is the reigning Calder Trophy winner for the Montreal Canadiens, was one of Washington's second-round picks in the 2024 NHL draft. Cole Hutson led the Terriers in points (32 in 35 games), game-winning goals and overtime goals this season.

Capitals general manager Chris Patrick told ESPN on Saturday that he believes Hutson "has the ability to turn some heads this season."

The Capitals made a shocking move at this month's trade deadline, moving franchise icon John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks after 17 years with the organization. The Capitals have missed the playoffs just twice since 2008 and await a decision on Alex Ovechkin's future after the season.