Blackhawks reach 3-year entry-level deal with Sacha Boisvert

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CHICAGO -- The Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with Sacha Boisvert, one of the team's top prospects.

The Blackhawks announced the entry-level deal with the Canadian forward Monday. The contract carries a $974,167 salary cap hit and runs through the 2027-28 season.

Boisvert, who turns 20 on Tuesday, could make his NHL debut this week. He won't play Tuesday against the Wild while he waits for immigration clearance, but the Blackhawks visit Minnesota on Thursday and host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Coach Jeff Blashill said he plans to go slowly with Boisvert in terms of playing time.

"I think he's going to need to have a physical impact on the game on a night-to-night basis, and if he can do that, he becomes a real commodity," Blashill said.

"He can add something to our team I don't know that we have enough of, and that's that kind of hard skill. And if he can do that, it'll be a real positive for us."

Boisvert, a Quebec native, was selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 18 pick in the 2024 draft. He had three goals and 14 assists in 26 games with Boston University this year.

Boisvert was scratched from BU's 4-1 victory over Vermont in the opening round of the Hockey East tournament for an undisclosed reason. He returned to the lineup for Saturday's season-ending loss to UConn.

He was suspended for two games in January after getting into a fight during a 4-3 loss to UMass Lowell.

The 6-foot-3 Boisvert played for North Dakota for one season before transferring to Boston. He had 18 goals and 14 assists in 37 games for the Fighting Hawks.