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          NHL playoff watch: Will the Penguins catch the Hurricanes?

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          Kucherov nets hat trick in Bolts' win (0:55)

          Kucherov nets hat trick in Bolts' win (0:55)

          • ESPN staffMar 18, 2026, 11:00 AM

          On most days in this space, we're focusing on a particular game (or a few games) that will impact the wild-card races. But there are certainly some division title contests still in play as the season moves through its final 30 days!

          The battle at the top of Wednesday's card is Dallas Stars-Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT), with the Avs holding a three-point edge and a game in hand.

          But shifting East, the team that just beat the mighty Avs 7-2 on Monday still has a shot at the Metropolitan Division crown.

          The Pittsburgh Penguins were not expected to be a playoff team in 2025-26; their preseason standings points over/under was 77.5, which a number that they've already blown past as they sit in second place in the Metro.

          On Wednesday, they square off against the team on top of the division, the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+). As is recent tradition, the Canes have been at or near the top of the Metro all season, and hold a seven-point advantage in the standings.

          Obviously, the game on Wednesday is a potential "four-point swing" for either team. If Pittsburgh wants to take the division crown, this game and the return match on March 22 against the Canes are basically must-wins given the deficit.

          Aside from the two games against the Canes, the Penguins' remaining schedule includes just four games against current playoff teams, and nine against teams not in a playoff spot. The Hurricanes' final 13 non-Pittsburgh games include six against current playoff teams, and two against the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are right on the bubble and as hot as anyone right now.

          So the window is open... albeit just. Stathletes projects the Hurricanes' division title chances at 97.2%, with the Penguins' at 1.5%. But hey, that's not zero!

          Every team has around 15 games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Detroit Red Wings
          M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Islanders

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

          P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

          Today's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (TNT)
          Pittsburgh Penguins at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
          St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames, 9:30 p.m.
          Philadelphia Flyers at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          New York Islanders 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 1
          Montreal Canadiens 3, Boston Bruins 2 (OT)
          Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Carolina Hurricanes 1
          Minnesota Wild 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3 (OT)
          Nashville Predators 4, Winnipeg Jets 3 (SO)
          Edmonton Oilers 5, San Jose Sharks 3
          Vancouver Canucks 5, Florida Panthers 2
          Buffalo Sabres 2, Vegas Golden Knights 0
          Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Seattle Kraken 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 108.5
          Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 106.9
          Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 102.8
          Next game: @ DET (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 83.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 98.9
          Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 68.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 98.9
          Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 41.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 95.7
          Next game: @ WSH (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 67.5%
          Tragic number: 27

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 83.2
          Next game: vs. CAR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 84.5
          Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 17

          Metro Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 110.2
          Next game: vs. PIT (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 101.6
          Next game: @ CAR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 86.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 100.1
          Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 65.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 99.1
          Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 79.4%
          Tragic number: 29

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 91.9
          Next game: @ ANA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 3.7%
          Tragic number: 24

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 89.2
          Next game: vs. OTT (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 3.4%
          Tragic number: 20

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 85.7
          Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.7%
          Tragic number: 18

          New York Rangers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 78.3
          Next game: vs. NJ (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 12

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 120.5
          Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 115.1
          Next game: @ COL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 107.0
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Mammoth

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 91.7
          Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 96%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 84.5
          Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 4%
          Tragic number: 28

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 82.0
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 3.1%
          Tragic number: 26

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 78.3
          Next game: @ CGY (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 23

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 75.9
          Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 21

          Pacific Division

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 94.2
          Next game: vs. PHI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 91.5
          Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 91.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 91.7
          Next game: vs. UTA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 86.9
          Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 17.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 86.9
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 30.1%
          Tragic number: 30

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 87.0
          Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 57.8%
          Tragic number: 31

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 72.2
          Next game: vs. STL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 18

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 61.2
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 9

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

          1. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. Calgary Flames

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 18

          4. New York Rangers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 19

          5. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 24

          6. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23

          7. Nashville Predators

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          8. Florida Panthers

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 26

          9. Toronto Maple Leafs*

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 21

          10. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 22

          11. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20

          12. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 18

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 28

          14. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 20

          15. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 28

          16. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 24

          *Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.