NHL playoff watch: Will the Penguins catch the Hurricanes?

Open Extended Reactions

On most days in this space, we're focusing on a particular game (or a few games) that will impact the wild-card races. But there are certainly some division title contests still in play as the season moves through its final 30 days!

The battle at the top of Wednesday's card is Dallas Stars-Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT), with the Avs holding a three-point edge and a game in hand.

But shifting East, the team that just beat the mighty Avs 7-2 on Monday still has a shot at the Metropolitan Division crown.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were not expected to be a playoff team in 2025-26; their preseason standings points over/under was 77.5, which a number that they've already blown past as they sit in second place in the Metro.

On Wednesday, they square off against the team on top of the division, the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+). As is recent tradition, the Canes have been at or near the top of the Metro all season, and hold a seven-point advantage in the standings.

Obviously, the game on Wednesday is a potential "four-point swing" for either team. If Pittsburgh wants to take the division crown, this game and the return match on March 22 against the Canes are basically must-wins given the deficit.

Aside from the two games against the Canes, the Penguins' remaining schedule includes just four games against current playoff teams, and nine against teams not in a playoff spot. The Hurricanes' final 13 non-Pittsburgh games include six against current playoff teams, and two against the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are right on the bubble and as hot as anyone right now.

So the window is open... albeit just. Stathletes projects the Hurricanes' division title chances at 97.2%, with the Penguins' at 1.5%. But hey, that's not zero!

Every team has around 15 games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Detroit Red Wings

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Islanders

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Seattle Kraken

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

Today's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

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New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

New York Islanders 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 1

Montreal Canadiens 3, Boston Bruins 2 (OT)

Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Minnesota Wild 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Nashville Predators 4, Winnipeg Jets 3 (SO)

Edmonton Oilers 5, San Jose Sharks 3

Vancouver Canucks 5, Florida Panthers 2

Buffalo Sabres 2, Vegas Golden Knights 0

Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Seattle Kraken 2

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 108.5

Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 16

Points pace: 106.9

Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 15

Points pace: 102.8

Next game: @ DET (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 83.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 98.9

Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 68.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 98.9

Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 41.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 95.7

Next game: @ WSH (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 67.5%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 83.2

Next game: vs. CAR (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 84.5

Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 17

Metro Division

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 110.2

Next game: vs. PIT (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 15

Points pace: 101.6

Next game: @ CAR (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 86.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 14

Points pace: 100.1

Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 65.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 99.1

Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 79.4%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 91.9

Next game: @ ANA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 3.7%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 89.2

Next game: vs. OTT (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 3.4%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 85.7

Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0.7%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 78.3

Next game: vs. NJ (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 12

Central Division

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 16

Points pace: 120.5

Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 15

Points pace: 115.1

Next game: @ COL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 13

Points pace: 107.0

Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 91.7

Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 96%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 84.5

Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 4%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 82.0

Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 3.1%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 78.3

Next game: @ CGY (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 2%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 75.9

Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 21

Pacific Division

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 94.2

Next game: vs. PHI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 99.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 91.5

Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 91.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 14

Points pace: 91.7

Next game: vs. UTA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 15

Points pace: 86.9

Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 17.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 86.9

Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 30.1%

Tragic number: 30

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 87.0

Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 57.8%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 72.2

Next game: vs. STL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 61.2

Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 9

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 24

*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.