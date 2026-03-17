Jack Hughes wants his golden goal puck back from Hockey HOF

Jack Hughes tells Pat McAfee what it was like scoring the game winner for the U.S. men's hockey team. (1:36)

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NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to give him the puck from his gold-medal-winning overtime goal for Team USA in the Milan Cortina Olympics, which is currently on display in Toronto.

"I'm trying to get it. Like, that's bulls--- that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion. Why would they have that puck?" Hughes told ESPN in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Hughes beat Team Canada goalie Jordan Binnington with a shot at 1:41 of overtime to give the U.S. men their first Olympic gold since the Miracle on Ice in 1980. This week, the Hockey Hall of Fame began displaying both Hughes' overtime "golden goal" puck and that of Megan Keller, whose overtime goal delivered Olympic gold to the U.S. women's hockey team in Milan.

"I don't see why Megan Keller or I shouldn't have those pucks," Hughes said.

The pucks are featured in an "Olympics '26" display that also contains a Hilary Knight Team USA jersey and a stick used by U.S. men's star Brady Tkachuk, among other items.

Courtesy of the Hockey Hall of Fame

"These donated items represent defining moments on the world's biggest stage and carry powerful stories of national pride and hockey history at its highest level," said Jamie Dinsmore, president and CEO of the Hockey Hall of Fame. "The Olympics '26 display will help ensure that these unforgettable Olympic moments are preserved for our guests from around the world to experience."

Hughes said it hadn't occurred to him that that puck wasn't in his possession until an interview on TNT on Feb. 26, when former NHL player and coach Tony Granato asked the whereabouts of the "golden goal" puck.

"I honestly don't know where that puck went. I know who doesn't have it is me. I sure as hell don't have it," Hughes said at the time.

After that interview, there was some brief concern around the hockey world that the puck had gone missing. Mystery solved: A spokesperson for the International Ice Hockey Federation told Sportico on Feb. 27 that the puck was immediately secured and "designated for archival preservation with the HHOF to ensure its long-term safekeeping and historical recognition."

But Hughes wants that piece of history for himself and his family, saying he would give his "golden goal" puck to his father.

"I wouldn't even want it for myself. I'd want it for my dad. I know he'd just love, love having it," said Hughes, who said his father Jim Hughes is like an archivist for Jack and his brothers Quinn (Minnesota Wild) and Luke (New Jersey Devils).

"When I look back in time in my career, I don't collect too many things for myself, but my dad's a monster collector for the three of us. I know he would have a special place for it," Hughes said.

Hughes has been in a whirlwind since returning to the New Jersey Devils as an Olympic champion, including appearances on "Saturday Night Live," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "The Pat McAfee Show."

He hasn't found time to reach out to the Hall of Fame about the puck yet but "at some point I'll get on it."

Messages sent from ESPN to the Hockey Hall of Fame and USA Hockey were not promptly returned.