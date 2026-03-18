Sidney Crosby to play vs. Canes, first game since Milan injury

The Penguins score three goals within a span of 37 seconds with Anthony Mantha scoring twice, then Sidney Crosby. (1:12)

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Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will return to the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes after sitting out since his Olympics-ending lower-body injury.

Penguins coach Dan Muse told reporters Wednesday morning that Crosby was ready to play, with the Pittsburgh captain addressing his return as well.

"Just happy to finally be back in there," Crosby told reporters.

Crosby had missed 11 games for the Penguins since the NHL's return from the Olympic break. He was injured during Canada's quarterfinal win over Czechia on a hit from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas.

He was placed on injured reserve, with the Penguins initially saying Crosby would be out at least four weeks; Wednesday is the four-week mark since his injury at the Milan Games.

Crosby, 38, remains the Penguins' team leader with 27 goals and 59 points this season.