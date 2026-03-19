NHL playoff watch: Is Mammoth-Golden Knights a first-round preview?

With less than a month left in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, fans have been closely watching the standings to keep track of the current playoff matchups -- and how they could shift in the final weeks.
Unless something truly disastrous happens for any of the top three teams in the Central Division, the Utah Mammoth's most likely path to a playoff spot is via the wild card. And as of now, it's looking more likely than not that their subsequent first-round opponent will be the winner of the Pacific Division.
Given how tight those standings are, any of the top three teams -- the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights -- could be on the other side of the ice for the first playoff series in Mammoth history.
On Thursday, the Mammoth will get another chance to set the tone against the Golden Knights specifically, as the teams face off for their final regular-season matchup (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu). Each team has won one game against the other this season.
So how likely is it that these two meet up in Round 1? Stathletes gives the Mammoth a 91.5% chance of finishing in the top wild-card spot, but it's a little foggier in the Pacific.
The Ducks, with 78 points through 68 games, have a 52.2% chance of winning the Pacific title; the Golden Knights, with 76 through 68, have the second-highest chance, at 41.2%. The Oilers -- who will be without Leon Draisaitl for the rest of the regular season -- have just a 5.2% chance.
Is Thursday's matchup the start of a beautiful Utah-Vegas rivalry? This is one to watch closely.
Every team has about 15 games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's schedule
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Detroit Red Wings
M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Islanders
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Seattle Kraken
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights
Today's games
Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).
Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.
New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
Seattle Kraken at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.
Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
Buffalo Sabres at San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
Last night's scoreboard
New Jersey Devils 6, New York Rangers 3
Carolina Hurricanes 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 5 (OT)
Washington Capitals 4, Ottawa Senators 1
Dallas Stars 2, Colorado Avalanche 1 (SO)
Calgary Flames 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (SO)
Philadelphia Flyers 3, Anaheim Ducks 2 (OT)
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 14
Points pace: 108.5
Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 16
Points pace: 106.9
Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 15
Points pace: 102.8
Next game: @ DET (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 87.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 14
Points pace: 98.9
Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 55.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 98.9
Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 40.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Ottawa Senators
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 94.2
Next game: vs. NYI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 65%
Tragic number: 25
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 83.2
Next game: vs. CAR (Friday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 14
Florida Panthers
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 84.5
Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 17
Metro Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 14
Points pace: 110.9
Next game: @ TOR (Friday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 101.3
Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 82.7%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 14
Points pace: 100.1
Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 77%
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 99.1
Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 85.5%
Tragic number: 29
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 93.0
Next game: @ LA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 2.8%
Tragic number: 24
Washington Capitals
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 90.3
Next game: vs. NJ (Friday)
Playoff chances: 2.7%
Tragic number: 20
New Jersey Devils
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 86.8
Next game: @ WSH (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0.4%
Tragic number: 18
New York Rangers
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 77.2
Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 10
Central Division
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 15
Points pace: 119.9
Next game: @ CHI (Friday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 115.8
Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 13
Points pace: 107.0
Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Utah Mammoth
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 14
Points pace: 91.7
Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 97.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 84.5
Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 6.3%
Tragic number: 28
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 82.0
Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 3.5%
Tragic number: 26
St. Louis Blues
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 78.4
Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 2.3%
Tragic number: 22
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 75.9
Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0.2%
Tragic number: 21
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 14
Points pace: 94.1
Next game: @ UTA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 99.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 13
Points pace: 91.5
Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 85.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 14
Points pace: 91.7
Next game: vs. UTA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Seattle Kraken
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 15
Points pace: 86.9
Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 11.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 86.9
Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 35.4%
Tragic number: 30
San Jose Sharks
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 87.0
Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 58.7%
Tragic number: 31
Calgary Flames
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 73.6
Next game: s. FLA (Friday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 18
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 61.2
Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 9
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.
1. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
2. Calgary Flames
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 22
3. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 18
4. New York Rangers
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 19
5. St. Louis Blues
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 24
6. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 23
7. Nashville Predators
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
8. Florida Panthers
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 26
9. Toronto Maple Leafs*
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 21
10. San Jose Sharks
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 20
11. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 18
12. New Jersey Devils
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 23
13. Washington Capitals
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 29
14. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 20
15. Ottawa Senators
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 28
16. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 24
*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.