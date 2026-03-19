NHL playoff watch: Is Mammoth-Golden Knights a first-round preview?

Sidney Crosby finds the back of the net and puts the Penguins on the board. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

With less than a month left in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, fans have been closely watching the standings to keep track of the current playoff matchups -- and how they could shift in the final weeks.

Unless something truly disastrous happens for any of the top three teams in the Central Division, the Utah Mammoth's most likely path to a playoff spot is via the wild card. And as of now, it's looking more likely than not that their subsequent first-round opponent will be the winner of the Pacific Division.

Given how tight those standings are, any of the top three teams -- the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights -- could be on the other side of the ice for the first playoff series in Mammoth history.

On Thursday, the Mammoth will get another chance to set the tone against the Golden Knights specifically, as the teams face off for their final regular-season matchup (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu). Each team has won one game against the other this season.

So how likely is it that these two meet up in Round 1? Stathletes gives the Mammoth a 91.5% chance of finishing in the top wild-card spot, but it's a little foggier in the Pacific.

The Ducks, with 78 points through 68 games, have a 52.2% chance of winning the Pacific title; the Golden Knights, with 76 through 68, have the second-highest chance, at 41.2%. The Oilers -- who will be without Leon Draisaitl for the rest of the regular season -- have just a 5.2% chance.

Is Thursday's matchup the start of a beautiful Utah-Vegas rivalry? This is one to watch closely.

Every team has about 15 games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Detroit Red Wings

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Islanders

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Seattle Kraken

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

Today's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Seattle Kraken at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Buffalo Sabres at San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

New Jersey Devils 6, New York Rangers 3

Carolina Hurricanes 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 5 (OT)

Washington Capitals 4, Ottawa Senators 1

Dallas Stars 2, Colorado Avalanche 1 (SO)

Calgary Flames 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (SO)

Philadelphia Flyers 3, Anaheim Ducks 2 (OT)

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 108.5

Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 16

Points pace: 106.9

Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 15

Points pace: 102.8

Next game: @ DET (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 87.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 98.9

Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 55.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 98.9

Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 40.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 94.2

Next game: vs. NYI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 65%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 83.2

Next game: vs. CAR (Friday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 84.5

Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 17

Metro Division

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 110.9

Next game: @ TOR (Friday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 101.3

Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 82.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 14

Points pace: 100.1

Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 77%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 99.1

Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 85.5%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 93.0

Next game: @ LA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 2.8%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 90.3

Next game: vs. NJ (Friday)

Playoff chances: 2.7%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 86.8

Next game: @ WSH (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0.4%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 77.2

Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 10

Central Division

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 119.9

Next game: @ CHI (Friday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 115.8

Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 13

Points pace: 107.0

Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 91.7

Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 97.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 84.5

Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 6.3%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 82.0

Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 3.5%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 78.4

Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 2.3%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 75.9

Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 21

Pacific Division

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 94.1

Next game: @ UTA (Friday)

Playoff chances: 99.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 91.5

Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 85.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 14

Points pace: 91.7

Next game: vs. UTA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 15

Points pace: 86.9

Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 11.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 86.9

Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 35.4%

Tragic number: 30

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 87.0

Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 58.7%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 73.6

Next game: s. FLA (Friday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 61.2

Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 9

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 24

*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.