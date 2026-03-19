Islanders sign top prospect Eiserman to entry-level contract

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NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders on Wednesday signed forward Cole Eiserman to a three-year entry-level contract, getting one of their most NHL-ready prospects in the fold for the near future.

Eiserman's contract begins next season and runs through 2028-29. He is expected to report to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League for the rest of this season on a tryout agreement and would then be set to audition for a spot with the big club in training camp in September.

The 20th pick in the 2024 draft, Eiserman is the career goal-scoring leader at the U.S. National Team Development Program with 127 in 119 games. His 193 points at the program are the second-most behind only Milan Olympic golden goal-scorer Jack Hughes, the 2019 No. 1 pick who's already the first-line center for the New Jersey Devils.

Eiserman, who turns 20 on Aug. 29, just finished his second college hockey season at Boston University. He had 64 points in 71 NCAA games.

The Newburyport, Massachusetts, native has helped the U.S. win gold at the under-20 (world juniors), under-18, and under-17 world championships.

New York on Tuesday signed defense prospect Kashawn Aitcheson, a 2025 first-round pick, to his entry-level contract. Aitcheson, because he turns 20 on Sept. 21, is eligible to play in the AHL next season.