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          NHL playoff watch: Who's winning the Presidents' Trophy?

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          Trevor Zegras' crafty shootout goal helps Flyers to victory (0:22)

          Trevor Zegras demonstrates his prowess in the shootout with a terrific goal in the Flyers' win against the Kings. (0:22)

          • ESPN staffMar 20, 2026, 11:30 AM

          Beginning with the 1985-86 season, the NHL has awarded the Presidents' Trophy to the team with the best regular-season record.

          In the salary cap era (since 2005-06), only two teams have won the Presidents' Trophy then gone on to win the Stanley Cup: the 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings and the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks. Two of the past seven Presidents' Trophy winners have lost int he first round.

          So while the team that wins the prize this season does get home-ice advantage for as long as it lasts in the playoffs, it's clearly no shoo-in to make it to the ultimate stage.

          Nevertheless, that advantage is a nice benefit to have in a club's pocket, and with less than a month remaining, there are six teams within 10 points at the top of the league standings.

          Stathletes projects the Avs to finish with the most points (117.3), followed by the Stars (112.5), Canes (110.1), Lightning (108.1), Wild (106.4) and Sabres (105.8). Is that how the standings will play out, or will one of the other contenders hurdle the Avs?

          Every team has about 15 games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Detroit Red Wings
          M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Columbus Blue Jackets

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Los Angeles Kings
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

          P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

          Today's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. (NHL Network)
          New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
          Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.
          Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
          Anaheim Ducks at Utah Mammoth, 10 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Boston Bruins 6, Winnipeg Jets 1
          Ottawa Senators 3, New York Islanders 2
          Detroit Red Wings 3, Montreal Canadiens 1
          Columbus Blue Jackets 6, New York Rangers 3
          Chicago Blackhawks 2, Minnesota Wild 1
          Nashville Predators 3, Seattle Kraken 1
          Florida Panthers 4, Edmonton Oilers 0
          Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Vancouver Canucks 2
          Utah Mammoth 4, Vegas Golden Knights 0
          Buffalo Sabres 5, San Jose Sharks 0
          Philadelphia Flyers 4, Los Angeles Kings 3 (SO)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 109.3
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 107.7
          Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 101.3
          Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 88.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 99.8
          Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 57.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 99.8
          Next game: vs. BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 42.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 95.3
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 52.8%
          Tragic number: 23

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 85.6
          Next game: @ CGY (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 15

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 83.2
          Next game: vs. CAR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 12

          Metro Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 110.9
          Next game: @ TOR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 101.3
          Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 84.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 100.1
          Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 85.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 98.6
          Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 77.2%
          Tragic number: 25

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 94.1
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 6.2%
          Tragic number: 22

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 90.3
          Next game: vs. NJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 5%
          Tragic number: 18

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 86.8
          Next game: @ WSH (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0.9%
          Tragic number: 16

          New York Rangers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 76.1
          Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 6

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 119.9
          Next game: @ CHI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 115.8
          Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 105.4
          Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Mammoth

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 92.7
          Next game: vs. ANA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 97.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 85.6
          Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 6.4%
          Tragic number: 27

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 80.8
          Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 3.4%
          Tragic number: 23

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 78.4
          Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2.2%
          Tragic number: 21

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 77.2
          Next game: vs. COL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Tragic number: 20

          Pacific Division

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 94.1
          Next game: @ UTA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 90.2
          Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 88.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 90.3
          Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 86.8
          Next game: vs. BUF (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 34.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 85.6
          Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 11.7%
          Tragic number: 27

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 85.7
          Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 57.7%
          Tragic number: 28

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 73.6
          Next game: s. FLA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 17

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 60.3
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 6

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

          1. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. Calgary Flames

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 22

          3. New York Rangers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 19

          4. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 19

          5. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24

          6. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23

          7. Toronto Maple Leafs*

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 21

          8. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20

          9. Nashville Predators

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25

          11. Florida Panthers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 27

          12. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 23

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29

          14. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 20

          15. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29

          16. New York Islanders

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 25

          *Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.