NHL Power Rankings: New 1-32 poll, points pace vs. projections

Trevor Zegras demonstrates his prowess in the shootout with a terrific goal in the Flyers' win against the Kings. (0:22)

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The 2025-26 NHL regular season is in its final weeks. Some teams have eclipsed expectations, some have fallen short, some are who we thought they were, to paraphrase Denny Green.

So as part of this week's edition of the ESPN NHL Power Rankings -- including the Buffalo Sabres charging up into the top three! -- we have listed each team's preseason over/under total (per DraftKings Sportsbook), as well as its current points pace.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, March 13. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

ESPN Illustration

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 73.1%

Preseason O/U: 103.5

Points pace: 119.9

Although the Avs have fallen off their near-record-breaking pace of earlier this season, they are in the pole position to win the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top regular-season team.

Next seven days: @ CHI (March 20), @ WSH (March 22), @ PIT (March 24), @ WPG (March 26)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 70.6%

Preseason O/U: 103.5

Points pace: 115.8

After finishing with 106 points last season, the expectation was a small drop-off from that total this season. Instead, the Stars have hit the accelerator, and it appears they'll push the Avs to the bitter end.

Next seven days: @ MIN (March 21), vs. VGK (March 22), vs. NJ (March 24), @ NYI (March 26)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 66.7%

Preseason O/U: 83.5

Points pace: 109.3

The Sabres currently have one of the largest positive gaps between expected total and projected total, as they look to end the league's longest playoff drought in style.

Next seven days: @ LA (March 21), @ ANA (March 22), vs. BOS (March 25)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 67.7%

Preseason O/U: 105.5

Points pace: 110.9

The likelihood of yet another division title for the Canes grows each day. Can they turn it into a Stanley Cup run?

Next seven days: @ TOR (March 20), @ PIT (March 22), @ MTL (March 24)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 64.3%

Preseason O/U: 94.5

Points pace: 105.4

It took the Wild until the closing days of last regular season to secure a playoff berth. It probably won't take them that long this season.

Next seven days: vs. DAL (March 21), @ TB (March 24), @ FLA (March 26)

play 0:52 Mats Zuccarello nets OT winner for Wild Mats Zuccarello scores in overtime to give the Wild the win against the Blackhawks.

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 65.7%

Preseason O/U: 101.5

Points pace: 107.7

With the Panthers all but eliminated from playoff contention, the Lightning are once again destined to be "state champs." Is it their turn to make a run to the Stanley Cup Final too?

Next seven days: @ EDM (March 21), @ CGY (March 22), vs. MIN (March 24), vs. SEA (March 26)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 61.8%

Preseason O/U: 77.5

Points pace: 101.3

The Penguins finished with just 80 points last season, 11 off the pace that would have earned a playoff spot. They've been one of the best surprises of this season, and appear playoff bound as the end of the season closes in.

Next seven days: vs. WPG (March 21), vs. CAR (March 22), vs. COL (March 24), @ OTT (March 26)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 61.8%

Preseason O/U: 90.5

Points pace: 101.3

The Habs wanted to take an incremental step forward after last season's wild-card appearance, and appear to be doing just that.

Next seven days: vs. NYI (March 21), vs. CAR (March 24), vs. CBJ (March 26)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 60.1%

Preseason O/U: 84.5

Points pace: 98.6

What a difference a No. 1 overall draft pick can make? The Isles found themselves a good one in Matthew Schaefer, the likely Calder Trophy winner who is even earning some Hart Trophy buzz.

Next seven days: @ MTL (March 21), vs. CBJ (March 22), vs. CHI (March 24), vs. DAL (March 26)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 60.9%

Preseason O/U: 80.5

Points pace: 99.8

Maybe the basement finish in 2024-25 was the outlier? The B's have already eclipsed last season's 76 points -- and their preseason over/under total.

Next seven days: @ DET (March 21), vs. TOR (March 24), @ BUF (March 25)

play 0:49 Fraser Minten nets goal for Bruins Fraser Minten nets goal for Bruins

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 61.0%

Preseason O/U: 84.5

Points pace: 100.1

The Blue Jackets were right in the playoff battle until the last week of the 2024-25 season, and look to be on a similar track -- if not a little bit better -- in 2025-26.

Next seven days: vs. SEA (March 21), @ NYI (March 22), @ PHI (March 24), @ MTL (March 26)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 60.9%

Preseason O/U: 84.5

Points pace: 99.8

Is this the year the Red Wings finally get to host a playoff game at Little Caesars Arena? That seems like less of a sure thing than it did months ago, but they are on the right trajectory in general.

Next seven days: vs. BOS (March 21), vs. OTT (March 24)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 58.1%

Preseason O/U: 95.5

Points pace: 95.3

The Sens are right about smack-on with their preseason expectations, but unfortunately it looks like the Red Wings, Sabres, Bruins and Canadiens all jumped ahead of them.

Next seven days: vs. TOR (March 21), @ NYR (March 23), @ DET (March 24), vs. PIT (March 26)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 57.4%

Preseason O/U: 83.5

Points pace: 94.1

Yet another team that was expected to improve this season, but not to this level. In the season's final month, the youthful Ducks are challenging for a division title.

Next seven days: @ UTA (March 20), vs. BUF (March 22), @ VAN (March 24), @ CGY (March 26)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 56.5%

Preseason O/U: 92.5

Points pace: 92.7

Last season, the Utah Hockey Club couldn't quite match the Golden Knights' inaugural season playoff appearance, but hey, making it in Year 2 (which seems more likely by the day) isn't too bad!

Next seven days: vs. ANA (March 20), vs. LA (March 22), vs. EDM (March 24), vs. WSH (March 26)

play 0:42 Barrett Hayton lights the lamp Barrett Hayton scores goal vs. Golden Knights

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 55.0%

Preseason O/U: 103.5

Points pace: 90.2

Unless the Oilers hit a real heater in the coming weeks -- without Leon Draisaitl -- they won't hit their preseason expected total, or last season's final tally of 101 points either.

Next seven days: vs. TB (March 21), @ UTA (March 24), @ VGK (March 26)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 55.1%

Preseason O/U: 104.5

Points pace: 90.3

Part of the reason why the upstart Ducks are in the mix for the Pacific Division title is because the Knights and Oilers dropped well off their expected pace. But, that'll make for an exciting finish!

Next seven days: @ NSH (March 21), @ DAL (March 22), @ WPG (March 24), vs. EDM (March 26)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 57.4%

Preseason O/U: 83.5

Points pace: 94.1

With a solid group at the NHL level and one of the more dynamic prospect groups -- forged in the identity of coach Rick Tocchet -- the Flyers are not far off from being a problem in the Eastern Conference.

Next seven days: @ SJ (March 21), vs. CBJ (March 24), vs. CHI (March 26)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 55.1%

Preseason O/U: 96.5

Points pace: 90.3

Is this Alex Ovechkin's final NHL season? That remains to be determined, as does the Caps' final standings total compared to preseason expectations.

Next seven days: vs. NJ (March 20), vs. COL (March 22), @ STL (March 24), @ UTA (March 26)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 52.2%

Preseason O/U: 78.5

Points pace: 85.6

The Kraken finished a full 20 points behind the second Western Conference wild card in 2024-25, but thanks to their own improvements -- and that target point total moving a bit lower -- they are right in the playoff mix with fewer than 15 games remaining.

Next seven days: @ CBJ (March 21), @ FLA (March 24), @ TB (March 26)

play 0:32 Eetu Luostarinen scores goal for Panthers Eetu Luostarinen nets goal for Panthers

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 52.9%

Preseason O/U: 98.5

Points pace: 86.8

Unlike Alex Ovechkin, we know that this is going to be Anze Kopitar's final NHL season. Can the Kings rally to send him out with another postseason appearance?

Next seven days: vs. BUF (March 21), @ UTA (March 22), @ CGY (March 24), @ VAN (March 26)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 52.9%

Preseason O/U: 99.5

Points pace: 86.8

Injuries to Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes and others likely sunk the Devils' chances to return to the postseason. Are there changes coming this offseason?

Next seven days: @ WSH (March 20), @ DAL (March 24), @ NSH (March 26)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 52.2%

Preseason O/U: 70.5

Points pace: 85.7

As Macklin Celebrini has ascended the ranks of NHL superstars in his second season, the Sharks have climbed the standings. Is this the year they return to the playoffs?

Next seven days: vs. PHI (March 21), @ NSH (March 24), @ STL (March 26)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 52.2%

Preseason O/U: 106.5

Points pace: 85.6

Playing the entire season without Aleksander Barkov -- and most of the first half without Matthew Tkachuk -- the repeat Cup champs never seemed to get on track to mount a run for a third straight title.

Next seven days: @ CGY (March 20), vs. SEA (March 24), vs. MIN (March 26)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 52.2%

Preseason O/U: 86.5

Points pace: 85.6

Still on the fringes of the wild-card race, the Predators' season went about as expected -- although the roster may look quite different next fall.

Next seven days: vs. VGK (March 21), @ CHI (March 22), vs. SJ (March 24), vs. NJ (March 26)

play 0:30 Filip Forsberg scores goal for Predators Filip Forsberg tallies goal vs. Kraken

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 49.3%

Preseason O/U: 97.5

Points pace: 80.8

Last season's Presidents' Trophy winners (with 116 points) are now long shots to qualify for the playoffs.

Next seven days: @ PIT (March 21), @ NYR (March 22), vs. VGK (March 24), vs. COL (March 26)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 50.7%

Preseason O/U: 99.5

Points pace: 83.2

Like the Capitals and Jets, the Leafs will go from division champs in 2024-25 to likely missing the postseason in 2025-26, with major questions ahead of them this summer.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (March 20), @ OTT (March 21), @ BOS (March 24), vs. NYR (March 25)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 46.4%

Preseason O/U: 95.5

Points pace: 76.1

The oddsmakers expected around a 10-point jump in the standings for the Blueshirts in 2025-26. Instead, they headed in the wrong direction, and were sending veteran players away at the deadline instead of bringing them aboard.

Next seven days: vs. WPG (March 22), vs. OTT (March 23), @ TOR (March 25)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 47.8%

Preseason O/U: 92.5

Points pace: 78.4

A late-season surge put the Blues into the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs, where they gave the Jets all they could handle in Round 1. That feels like way more than a year ago based on what we saw out of St. Louis this season.

Next seven days: @ VAN (March 21), vs. WSH (March 24), vs. SJ (March 26)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 47.1%

Preseason O/U: 67.5

Points pace: 77.2

Injuries to Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar derailed a season that got off to a promising start. But the future remains bright for this team given the king's ransom of young talent.

Next seven days: vs. COL (March 20), vs. NSH (March 22), @ NYI (March 24), @ PHI (March 26)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 44.9%

Preseason O/U: 83.5

Points pace: 73.6

If nothing else, we know that Flames GM Craig Conroy has a game plan, as he traded Nazem Kadri and Rasmus Andersson away for futures this season, and continues to build one of the league's top-tier prospect pipelines.

Next seven days: vs. FLA (March 20), vs. TB (March 22), vs. LA (March 24), vs. ANA (March 26)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 36.8%

Preseason O/U: 90.5

Points pace: 60.3

Had things gone a certain way early in the season, we might be looking at the Canucks mounting a challenge for another playoff berth. As it happened, they traded Quinn Hughes, Kiefer Sherwood and Tyler Myers (among others), signaling that the focus was on 2026-27 and beyond.

Next seven days: vs. STL (March 21), vs. ANA (March 24), vs. LA (March 26)