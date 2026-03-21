NHL playoff watch: What's at stake in 11-game Super Saturday?

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During the course of the NHL regular season, certain days of the week get loaded up with a heavy schedule of games. Typically, that's Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

This Saturday is the first of the NHL's final four Saturdays in the 2025-26 season, and sure enough, there are 11 games on the docket. The slate begins with Winnipeg Jets at Pittsburgh Penguins at 1 p.m. ET and rolls through Tampa Bay Lightning-Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 10 p.m. ET.

There is still time left for teams to make moves into (or out of) playoff contention, and the draft lottery standings are also far from set -- aside from the Vancouver Canucks, who appear destined to have the best lottery odds.

Here's what's at stake in each of the 11 games on Super Saturday:

Winnipeg Jets at Pittsburgh Penguins

1 p.m. (NHL Network)

These two teams seem to have swapped identities from last season to this one; the Jets won the Presidents' Trophy as the top regular-season team in 2024-25 but enter Saturday five points back of the second Western wild card. Winnipeg is sixth in the draft lottery standings now. The Penguins, who finished 11 points out of a wild-card spot last season, are second in the Metro Division, 10 points back of the Carolina Hurricanes. Aside from chasing the Canes, the Penguins need to hold off the hard-charging Blue Jackets and Islanders, both of whom are a point behind.

Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators

2 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Golden Knights have a reasonably strong hold on a Pacific Division playoff spot, with a four-point edge on the Kings behind them. But given the parity in that division, they are also just four points behind the Anaheim Ducks for the Pacific lead. Meanwhile, the Preds are right in the mix for the second wild card (and a first-round date against the Colorado Avalanche or Dallas Stars), one point behind the Kings, but holding a regulation wins edge of 23-18.

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild

4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Last year's most dynamic playoff series was Stars-Avalanche; due to the seeding format, it occurred in Round 1. It's quite possible we'll get another instant classic with the No. 2 vs. No. 3 Central Division pairing, and it could quite possibly be these two teams squaring off in that showdown. This is actually the penultimate matchup between the clubs this regular season, as they'll play again April 9 in Dallas.

Buffalo Sabres at Los Angeles Kings

4 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Sabres continue to inspire superlatives with their success in the second half of this season. As play begins Saturday, they are neck and neck with the Hurricanes for first seed in the Eastern Conference, and it's not outlandish to project them making a run at the Presidents' Trophy as they aim to end a 14-year playoff drought. The Kings have not been out of the first round since 2014, but to bust that streak they'll need to qualify for the playoffs. They hold the second wild card now, but four teams are within five points of them, and all have more regulation wins.

Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks

4 p.m. (ESPN+)

There's a possibility that both these teams -- featuring dynamic young talents complemented by cagey veterans -- make the 2026 playoffs. But the NHL schedule is a zero-sum game, with only so many standings points to go around. Philly begins this game six points off the Eastern wild-card pace, while San Jose is two points back in the Western wild-card race.

Seattle Kraken at Columbus Blue Jackets

5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Despite being just one point off the pace in the wild-card race (and five points back of the Golden Knights for third in the Pacific), the Kraken are not exactly a heavy favorite to qualify: Stathletes gives Seattle an 8.2% chance of making it. On the other side, the Blue Jackets are part of a logjam of six contenders in the East with 83 or 84 points; Stathletes projects them quite a bit higher, at 90.4%. Either way, both clubs can really use the two points here!

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New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens

7 p.m. (ESPN+)

The draft-day trade of defenseman Noah Dobson heading to the Canadiens from the Islanders this past June seems to be a win-win. Dobson is skating 22:35 per game, with 45 points through 68 games for the third-place Habs. Dobson's absence created an opportunity for Isles rookie Matthew Schaefer -- and the 2026 No. 1 pick has made the most of it, running away with the Calder Trophy and leading the Isles to the playoff brink. New York begins the day a tiebreaker behind Columbus for third in the Metro, and a point behind Detroit and Boston for the wild cards.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators

7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Less than a year ago, the Battle of Ontario was a hard-fought first-round playoff series. And while the Senators continue to push for one of the final spots in the East, Toronto appears destined for the draft lottery. As has been pointed out continuously, the Leafs' first-rounder will be sent to Boston from the Brandon Carlo trade last season -- unless it lands in the top five. So, a few more losses (or some draft lottery luck) might not be the worst thing for the Leafs. As for the Sens, they have five points to make up to catch the three teams next ahead of them. Games like this one are crucial to doing so.

St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks

7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Speaking of the draft lottery, here are two of the top contenders for the No. 1 pick. Vancouver is 11 points clear of the next lowest team (the idle Calgary Flames). It's possible they could go on a heater here in the final month of the season and fall out of the pole position in the lotto, but this seems unlikely. The Blues enter Saturday in the No. 5 slot in the draft lottery, a point "behind" the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers.

Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings

8 p.m. (ABC)

Matchups like this one are what we all hope to see as the season winds down. The Bruins and Red Wings are tied in standings points (84) in the same number of games (69), and Boston has a one-regulation win edge (28-27). Given how strong all the bubble teams are playing the East, contests against other such clubs take on double the importance. A team that wins this one in regulation gets the vaunted "four-point swing" due to their own fortunes as well as denying the opponent any points.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers

10 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Oilers have fallen short in two straight Stanley Cup Finals to the Lightning's Battle of Florida combatants. Might this pairing be a preview of this June's final playoff series? After leading the Atlantic for much of the season, the Lightning are now four points behind Buffalo. Meanwhile, the Oilers begin play Saturday one point behind the Ducks for first place in the Pacific.

Every team has 15 or fewer games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Detroit Red Wings

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Columbus Blue Jackets

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Los Angeles Kings

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

Today's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

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Winnipeg Jets at Pittsburgh Penguins, 1 p.m. (NHLN)

Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators, 2 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres at Los Angeles Kings, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks, 4 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Columbus Blue Jackets, 5 p.m.

New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Washington Capitals 2, New Jersey Devils 1

Colorado Avalanche 4, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Calgary Flames 4, Florida Panthers 1

Anaheim Ducks 4, Utah Mammoth 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 109.3

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 15

Points pace: 107.7

Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 14

Points pace: 101.3

Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 79.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 99.8

Next game: @ DET (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 60.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 99.8

Next game: vs. BOS (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 53.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 95.3

Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 60.9%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 84.4

Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.4%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 83.2

Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 11

Metro Division

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 111.7

Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 101.3

Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 83.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 14

Points pace: 100.1

Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 90.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 98.6

Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 58.7%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 94.1

Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 7%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 91.4

Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 4.8%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 85.6

Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.9%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 76.6

Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 6

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 120.6

Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 115.8

Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 12

Points pace: 105.4

Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 91.4

Next game: vs. LA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 85.6

Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 13.8%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 80.8

Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 2.0%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 78.4

Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 3.7%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 76.1

Next game: vs. NSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 1.0%

Tragic number: 18

Pacific Division

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 95.1

Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 12

Points pace: 90.2

Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 84.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 13

Points pace: 90.3

Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 98.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 86.8

Next game: vs. BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 48.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 85.6

Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 8.2%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 85.7

Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 40.6%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 74.9

Next game: vs. TB (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 60.3

Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 6

Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 30

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 25

*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.