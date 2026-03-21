Blackhawks scratch Louis Crevier, Andrew Mangiapane with injuries

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Louis Crevier and forward Andrew Mangiapane were scratched for Friday night's game against Colorado because of unspecified injuries.

Crevier and Mangiapane got hurt during Thursday night's 2-1 victory at Minnesota.

"I don't think it's anything long, long term for either guy, but certainly not available tonight," coach Jeff Blashill said.

Forward Dominic Toninato was active after he was recalled from the minors earlier in the day.