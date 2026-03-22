NHL playoff standings: How will the Metro Division play out?

Much of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoff bracket remains to be determined. But it's appearing more likely that we have our cast of final characters for the Metropolitan Division.
The Metro is guaranteed three playoff slots, and a fourth team can get in as a wild card (provided it finishes with enough standings points to do so). As play begins Sunday, here is where things stand:
The Carolina Hurricanes are in the No. 1 spot, with 94 points through 69 games
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in second, with 86 points through 69 games
The Columbus Blue Jackets are third, with 85 points through 69 games
Finally, the New York Islanders are a point back of the wild-card position, with 83 points through 70 games
There are no coincidences in the NHL Playoff Watch; the reason we're discussing the Metro in depth is that those top-four teams are matched up Sunday.
First up is Hurricanes-Penguins (3 p.m. ET, ESPN+), followed by Blue Jackets-Islanders (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+). These should be excellent games! But what about the rest of the season? Including Sunday, here's how the schedules look for each:
Carolina has 13 games remaining, including two more apiece against the Blue Jackets and Islanders. In total, they play seven of the final 13 against current playoff teams.
The Penguins also have 13 games left, but only five are against teams currently in playoff position.
You guessed it; Columbus also has 13 contests remaining, with eight against playoff teams, including the aforementioned pair against Carolina.
The Isles have 12 games left, with seven against current playoff clubs.
What do the analytics say? Stathletes projects the Hurricanes to finish atop the Metro (and the East), with 110.8 points, followed by the Blue Jackets in second (100.9), Penguins in third (99.5) and Islanders snagging wild card No. 2, finishing with 97.5 points, ahead of the Ottawa Senators (97.3) and Detroit Red Wings (97.2).
These races could come down to the end of the season. Each of these teams finishes its campaign April 14, and might have clinched a spot by then, with the Red Wings and Senators playing April 15.
Every team has 15 or fewer games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's schedule
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Detroit Red Wings
M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Columbus Blue Jackets
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights
Sunday's games
Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).
Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers, 12 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche at Washington Capitals, 12:30 p.m. (NHLN)
Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m.
Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, 3 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames, 8 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Utah Mammoth, 9 p.m.
Saturday night's scoreboard
Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Winnipeg Jets 4 (SO)
Nashville Predators 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1
Minnesota Wild 2, Dallas Stars 1 (OT)
Buffalo Sabres 4, Los Angeles Kings 1
Philadelphia Flyers 4, San Jose Sharks 1
Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Seattle Kraken 2
Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Edmonton Oilers 2
Montreal Canadiens 7, New York Islanders 3
Ottawa Senators 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 2
St. Louis Blues 3, Vancouver Canucks 1
Boston Bruins 4, Detroit Red Wings 2
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 12
Points pace: 110.1
Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 108.5
Next game: @ CGY (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 13
Points pace: 102.2
Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 79.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 12
Points pace: 100.7
Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 60.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 12
Points pace: 98.4
Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 53%
Tragic number: N/A
Ottawa Senators
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 96.3
Next game: @ NYR (Monday)
Playoff chances: 61%
Tragic number: 23
Florida Panthers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 84.4
Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 13
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Points pace: 82
Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 9
Metro Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 13
Points pace: 111.7
Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 13
Points pace: 102.2
Next game: vs. CAR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 82.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 13
Points pace: 101.0
Next game: @ NYI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 89.2%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 97.2
Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 59.1%
Tragic number: 23
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 95.1
Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 6.4%
Tragic number: 22
Washington Capitals
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 91.4
Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 8.3%
Tragic number: 18
New Jersey Devils
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 85.6
Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0.2%
Tragic number: 14
New York Rangers
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 76.1
Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 6
Central Division
x - Colorado Avalanche
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 40
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 14
Points pace: 120.6
Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 97
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 13
Points pace: 115.3
Next game: s. VGK (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 11
Points pace: 106.3
Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Utah Mammoth
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 12
Points pace: 91.4
Next game: vs. LA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 98.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 13
Points pace: 86.8
Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 14.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 80.8
Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 1.9%
Tragic number: 21
St. Louis Blues
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 79.6
Next game: s. WSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 3.5%
Tragic number: 20
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 76.1
Next game: vs. NSH (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0.3%
Tragic number: 17
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 13
Points pace: 95.1
Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 11
Points pace: 88.9
Next game: @ UTA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 84.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 12
Points pace: 89.0
Next game: @ DAL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 98.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 85.6
Next game: @ UTA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 47.9%
Tragic number: 25
Seattle Kraken
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 84.4
Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 8.5%
Tragic number: 24
San Jose Sharks
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 84.4
Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 42.1%
Tragic number: 25
Calgary Flames
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 74.9
Next game: vs. TB (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 16
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 59.4
Next game: vs. ANA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 3
Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot.
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.
1. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
2. Calgary Flames
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 23
3. New York Rangers
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 19
4. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 19
5. St. Louis Blues
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 25
6. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 23
7. San Jose Sharks
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 20
8. Toronto Maple Leafs*
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 21
9. Seattle Kraken
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
10. Florida Panthers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 27
11. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 18
12. New Jersey Devils
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 23
13. Washington Capitals
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 30
14. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 21
15. Ottawa Senators
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 30
16. New York Islanders
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 25
*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.