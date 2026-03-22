NHL playoff standings: How will the Metro Division play out?

Sidney Crosby rings in the first goal in the shootout to help lift the Penguins past the Jets. (0:26)

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Much of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoff bracket remains to be determined. But it's appearing more likely that we have our cast of final characters for the Metropolitan Division.

The Metro is guaranteed three playoff slots, and a fourth team can get in as a wild card (provided it finishes with enough standings points to do so). As play begins Sunday, here is where things stand:

The Carolina Hurricanes are in the No. 1 spot, with 94 points through 69 games

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in second, with 86 points through 69 games

The Columbus Blue Jackets are third, with 85 points through 69 games

Finally, the New York Islanders are a point back of the wild-card position, with 83 points through 70 games

There are no coincidences in the NHL Playoff Watch; the reason we're discussing the Metro in depth is that those top-four teams are matched up Sunday.

First up is Hurricanes-Penguins (3 p.m. ET, ESPN+), followed by Blue Jackets-Islanders (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+). These should be excellent games! But what about the rest of the season? Including Sunday, here's how the schedules look for each:

Carolina has 13 games remaining, including two more apiece against the Blue Jackets and Islanders. In total, they play seven of the final 13 against current playoff teams.

The Penguins also have 13 games left, but only five are against teams currently in playoff position.

You guessed it; Columbus also has 13 contests remaining, with eight against playoff teams, including the aforementioned pair against Carolina.

The Isles have 12 games left, with seven against current playoff clubs.

What do the analytics say? Stathletes projects the Hurricanes to finish atop the Metro (and the East), with 110.8 points, followed by the Blue Jackets in second (100.9), Penguins in third (99.5) and Islanders snagging wild card No. 2, finishing with 97.5 points, ahead of the Ottawa Senators (97.3) and Detroit Red Wings (97.2).

These races could come down to the end of the season. Each of these teams finishes its campaign April 14, and might have clinched a spot by then, with the Red Wings and Senators playing April 15.

Every team has 15 or fewer games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Detroit Red Wings

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Columbus Blue Jackets

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

Sunday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

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Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers, 12 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Washington Capitals, 12:30 p.m. (NHLN)

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, 3 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames, 8 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Utah Mammoth, 9 p.m.

Saturday night's scoreboard

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Winnipeg Jets 4 (SO)

Nashville Predators 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1

Minnesota Wild 2, Dallas Stars 1 (OT)

Buffalo Sabres 4, Los Angeles Kings 1

Philadelphia Flyers 4, San Jose Sharks 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Seattle Kraken 2

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Edmonton Oilers 2

Montreal Canadiens 7, New York Islanders 3

Ottawa Senators 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

St. Louis Blues 3, Vancouver Canucks 1

Boston Bruins 4, Detroit Red Wings 2

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 110.1

Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 108.5

Next game: @ CGY (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 13

Points pace: 102.2

Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 79.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 100.7

Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 60.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 12

Points pace: 98.4

Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 53%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 96.3

Next game: @ NYR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 61%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 84.4

Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 82

Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 9

Metro Division

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 111.7

Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 102.2

Next game: vs. CAR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 82.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 13

Points pace: 101.0

Next game: @ NYI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 89.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 97.2

Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 59.1%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 95.1

Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 6.4%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 91.4

Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 8.3%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 85.6

Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 76.1

Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 6

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 120.6

Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 115.3

Next game: s. VGK (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 11

Points pace: 106.3

Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 91.4

Next game: vs. LA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 98.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 86.8

Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 14.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 80.8

Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 1.9%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 79.6

Next game: s. WSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 3.5%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 76.1

Next game: vs. NSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.3%

Tragic number: 17

Pacific Division

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 95.1

Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 11

Points pace: 88.9

Next game: @ UTA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 84.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 12

Points pace: 89.0

Next game: @ DAL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 98.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 85.6

Next game: @ UTA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 47.9%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 84.4

Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 8.5%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 84.4

Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 42.1%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 74.9

Next game: vs. TB (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 59.4

Next game: vs. ANA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 3

Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 30

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 30

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 25

*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.