Leafs' Anthony Stolarz out after taking puck to throat

Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz missed his expected start after taking a puck to the throat during warmups. (0:23)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz missed his expected start in Saturday's loss after taking a puck to the throat during warmups.

Stolarz was taken to the hospital for precautionary imaging and was replaced by Joseph Woll, who gave up five goals in a 5-2 loss to the host Ottawa Senators. Woll faced 36 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina on Friday night.

After the game, Leafs coach Craig Berube said Stolarz was out of the hospital and would meet the team on the plane heading back home to Toronto. The Leafs next play Tuesday in Boston.

In his second season with the Maple Leafs, Stolarz is 8-9-3 with an .894 save percentage in 22 games. He missed extended time earlier in the season because of an upper-body injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.