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          NHL playoff watch: Projecting the Senators' wild-card chances

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          Alex Ovechkin scores 1,000th NHL goal (0:54)

          Alex Ovechkin buries a power-play goal, giving him 1,000 NHL goals combined between the regular season and playoffs. (0:54)

          • ESPN staffMar 23, 2026, 10:55 AM

          After nine games on the schedule Sunday, and before the 15 on Tuesday, the NHL calendar is a little slim Monday.

          The Ottawa Senators head to Manhattan to take on the New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network). Though mathematically still a possibility, the Rangers' legitimate chances at a playoff spot left town weeks ago. Can the Senators still earn a ticket to the postseason?

          Ahead of Monday's faceoff, the Sens are four points back of the New York Islanders for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot, five back of the Boston Bruins for the first wild card, and also five back of the Montreal Canadiens for the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic.

          Beyond their game against the Rangers, the Sens have 12 games left, including seven against current playoff teams; their only matchup against the Isles, Bruins or Canadiens is April 11 on Long Island. How does that schedule compare to the teams they are chasing?

          • Montreal has 13 games left, including eight vs. current playoff teams.

          • Boston has 12 games left, with eight against clubs in a current playoff position.

          • New York has 11 games left, and six are against teams in playoff position.

          Out of these four teams, Stathletes projects the Canadiens to finish with the most points (101.0), earning the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic, with the Bruins (98.4) and Senators (98.0) earning the wild cards over the Islanders (96.0).

          If Ottawa does make it as a wild card, should the teams battling for the Eastern division leads be concerned? Here's how the Sens have done against them this season:

          • The Sens have lost both games to the Buffalo Sabres this season, with one game remaining (April 2).

          • Ottawa won its only game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (on Oct. 9), but the clubs meet twice down the stretch.

          • Similar to the Buffalo situation, the Carolina Hurricanes have won both games against Ottawa so far, with one game remaining (April 5).

          Every team has 15 or fewer games left before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here every day on the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 New York Islanders
          M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Columbus Blue Jackets

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

          P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
          P2 Vegas Golden Knights vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's game

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (NHLN)

          Last night's scoreboard

          Winnipeg Jets 3, New York Rangers 2 (SO)
          Colorado Avalanche 3, Washington Capitals 2 (SO)
          Carolina Hurricanes 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
          Nashville Predators 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (OT)
          New York Islanders 1, Columbus Blue Jackets 0
          Vegas Golden Knights 3, Dallas Stars 2
          Calgary Flames 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (OT)
          Anaheim Ducks 6, Buffalo Sabres 5 (OT)
          Utah Mammoth 4, Los Angeles Kings 3 (OT)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 109.7
          Next game: vs. BOS (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 108.2
          Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 102.2
          Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 87.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 100.7
          Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 69.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 98.4
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 39%
          Tragic number: 23

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 96.3
          Next game: @ NYR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 68%
          Tragic number: 22

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 84.4
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 12

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 82.0
          Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 8

          Metro Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 112.5
          Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 100.7
          Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 87.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 99.6
          Next game: @ PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 92.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 98.2
          Next game: vs. CHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 37.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 95.1
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 10.3%
          Tragic number: 21

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 91.2
          Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 7.8%
          Tragic number: 16

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 85.6
          Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 13

          New York Rangers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 76.1
          Next game: vs. OTT (Monday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 4

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 121.2
          Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 113.6
          Next game: vs. NJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 106.3
          Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Mammoth

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 92.4
          Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 87.9
          Next game: vs. SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 28.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 82.0
          Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 2.2%
          Tragic number: 19

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 79.6
          Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 6.6%
          Tragic number: 18

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 76.1
          Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.4%
          Tragic number: 14

          Pacific Division

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 96.1
          Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 90.1
          Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 98.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 88.9
          Next game: @ UTA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 83.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 85.5
          Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 44.9%
          Tragic number: 22

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 84.4
          Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 4.9%
          Tragic number: 22

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 84.4
          Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 32.1%
          Tragic number: 23

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 76.1
          Next game: vs. LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 59.4
          Next game: vs. ANA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 1

          Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

          1. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. New York Rangers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 19

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 19

          4. Calgary Flames

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 23

          5. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 25

          6. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 23

          7. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20

          8. Toronto Maple Leafs*

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 21

          9. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25

          10. Florida Panthers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 27

          11. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 23

          12. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 18

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 30

          14. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 21

          15. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 30

          16. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 27

          *Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.