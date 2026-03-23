Inside Jack Hughes' first month as USA Olympic hockey hero

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NEWARK, NJ -- Jack Hughes estimates that he has watched his overtime goal against Canada about 50 times, the one that delivered Olympic gold to the U.S. men's hockey team for the first time since 1980. He notices new aspects of the play with each viewing, along with an undercurrent of existential dread.

"I just get nervous watching it. Like, what if it doesn't go in this time?" he told ESPN last week, seated inside a suite at Prudential Center, home to his club, the New Jersey Devils.

But on every viewing, the puck always flies past goalie Jordan Binnington and gets wedged near the in-net camera. Hughes didn't realize it was a goal until he saw his longtime friend Dylan Larkin deliriously sprinting at him for a celebration 46 years in the making, the last time Team USA won Olympic gold.

In the deluge of congratulatory messages that Hughes received, one stood out as the most surreal: actor Kurt Russell, who played coaching legend Herb Brooks in the movie "Miracle," underscoring the 2026 team's historic win.

"It changed all of our lives. We're champions. We're Olympic gold medalists. To break that streak and win a gold medal, it bonds us forever," Hughes said after returning from Milan. "It'll never be about one person. It's all about the USA Hockey brotherhood. We're just such a team."

At every turn, Hughes has tried to redirect praise for his "golden goal" to his teammates. In the postgame interview immediately after the gold medal win over Canada, Hughes gushed about the "ballsy, gutsy" win by his teammates. The first player he mentioned was goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who made 41 saves, as "our best player tonight by a mile."

"It'll never be about the 'golden goal.' It'll be about our three weeks at the Olympics, that we're champions, and what a special time it was," Hughes said.

But try as Hughes might, it has very much been about the "golden goal" since the team returned from Milan.

That's unavoidable. Think about the "Miracle on Ice" 1980 team: Goalie Jim Craig is credited with being the backbone for the win over Russia and subsequent gold medal victory against Finland. But Mike Eruzione is the American sports legend for scoring the winner against the Russians, his name becoming synonymous with the "Miracle" and still earning him appearance fees 46 years later.

People who don't talk about hockey are talking about Jack Hughes. He has landed on morning talk shows and late-night comedy shows. His words carry significantly more consequence, whether they're about the controversies born out of Team USA's gold medal celebrations or his desire to own the "golden goal" puck instead of the Hockey Hall of Fame. In the NHL, he's getting cheers in places where he has been traditionally jeered. In one month, he has moved from hockey star to sports icon.

Look no further than the photo snapped by Elsa Garrison at the Olympics: Jack Hughes draped in an American flag, his right fist raised in celebration, his jubilant smile dotted with blood-soaked broken teeth. It's an instant poster. It's a T-shirt worn by ESPN's Pat McAfee while interviewing Hughes. New York Yankees star Aaron Judge said the photo was sent around the World Baseball Classic group chat as shorthand for American athletic excellence.

"I don't even like that photo. I just look like an idiot with no teeth," Hughes said, self-deprecatingly. "But obviously, it's a really cool picture. I know it's gotten a lot of love."

This photo, taken of Hughes celebrating the United States' Olympic hockey gold, has entered the pantheon of all-time sports photography. Elsa/Getty Images

The past month since the "golden goal" has been a lot. Agent Pat Brisson believes no one on Team USA was more prepared or enthusiastic about this star-making moment than Jack Hughes.

"It couldn't have been a better person, in that sense. He's not just a hockey player. He's very smart, well-read. Hockey is his passion, but he also has a lot of interest about the world, understanding different cultures and understanding his generation," said Brisson, who has known Hughes since the latter was 10 years old.

"So, when this moment happened -- I called it 'the tsunami' because no one expects it's coming and then like boom it hits -- Jack is equipped to handle it," he said. "Not everyone's equipped. There's a lot of great players who would've taken the moment and done a great job, but he's taken it to another level."

Look no further than the whirlwind tour of high-profile appearances Hughes made in the wake of the "golden goal."

Feb. 27: "The Pat McAfee Show"

Pat McAfee was one of Team USA's biggest fans before he became the players' wealthy benefactor.

When the players arrived back in the U.S., the gold medal celebration began in Miami. The players strolled a red carpet into E11EVEN, the all-night party spot that has hosted championship celebrations for the Florida Panthers and the Indiana Hoosiers football team.

During the festivities, McAfee appeared in a video in an American flag tank top to tell the players that their drinks that night were on him, E11EVEN, and "the rest of the United States of America" -- and considering that the champagne tab alone was $150,000, according to the club, it was a significant gift.

From left: Brady Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk and Quinn Hughes were among the many revelers at E11EVEN in Miami after the gold medal win. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami

Hughes said that McAfee had been in touch with the team throughout its journey in Milan to offer support.

"Then obviously after we won, he was probably on the FaceTime list for all the boys," Hughes said.

Hughes was booked on McAfee's ESPN afternoon show at a geographically advantageous time. The Devils played in Pittsburgh on Feb. 26 and were headed to St. Louis for a game on Feb. 28. The McAfee show was on site at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

The candid, half-hour conversation covered everything from Hughes' missing teeth ("I don't have a dental plan yet") to the USA vs. Canada rivalry ("It's very intense right now."). At the end, McAfee surprised Hughes with a shooting challenge: fire a street-hockey ball into a large round hole on a trash-bin-sized pillar and get $100,000 for the charity of Hughes' choice.

Easy, right?

"That was the most nervous I'd been in the two weeks since the Olympics," Hughes said. "We were just hanging out and chopping it up and then the next thing you know ... they never mentioned that to me, and then they're like, 'We're doing a $100,000 shot.'"

play 1:36 Jack Hughes always dreamed of his gold medal moment Jack Hughes tells Pat McAfee what it was like scoring the game winner for the U.S. men's hockey team.

Hughes had seen "a million" editions of McAfee's football kicking challenge on "ESPN College GameDay," and now understood the emotional dynamics of those moments. "I'm on the ramp. It's live TV. I was just like, 'I'm nervous as hell,'" he said.

It might not have been taking a shot to win Olympic gold in overtime, but Hughes still came through in the clutch, sinking the ball in the target before a celebratory embrace with McAfee.

One of the charities benefiting from Hughes' shot: the Gaudreau Family Foundation, which honors the legacies of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

Feb. 28: "Saturday Night Live"

The week leading up to a new episode of "Saturday Night Live" gives the cast and its guest host time to get familiar with the material. That includes a full dress rehearsal show in front of a live audience on the same night as the live edition that airs later at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Jack's brother Quinn Hughes, the Minnesota Wild defenseman and Team USA star, attended "dress" and practiced the opening monologue bit that featured the Hughes brothers being joined on stage by U.S. women's Olympic gold medalists Megan Keller and Hilary Knight. Jack Hughes was playing for the Devils in St. Louis around that time, and barely made it to the live show in a whirlwind of air travel.

Jack and Luke Hughes, his younger brother and Devils teammate, were given a police escort from Enterprise Center to a small airfield where a private jet awaited them. Among the passengers were Devils owners David and Allison Blitzer. The flight landed at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, then it was a helicopter ride across the river to Manhattan, followed by a swift car ride with another police escort to 30 Rockefeller Plaza, arriving at the SNL studios with less than an hour before the show went live.

"I was just lucky I made it on time. The big winners were my owners, the Blitzer family. They were such beauties getting me there," Jack Hughes said. "It was unbelievable to travel from St. Louis to New York. I didn't even think about the show until I was walking up on stage because I was just like, 'I played a game, and I don't know if I'm even going to get there on time.'

"Once we got there on time, we're gearing up to do it. I see my lines once, and then that's it. But then, I just go up, and there's cue cards. And I'm looking around, but I forget that I have to look at the cue cards. It was so, so fun."

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Being part of the show gave Hughes entry to one of New York's most exclusive traditions: the SNL afterparty, which The Athletic reported was held at Mermaid Oyster Bar. Jack, Quinn, Luke and their family spent much of it hanging out with SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

"He's from Toronto. Big sports fan. Big hockey fan," Hughes said of Michaels. "The three of us were kind of grilling him because he's been a part of the New York scene for forever, and he just had so many amazing stories for us."

That episode of SNL brought together two of the most famous hockey players in pop culture: Jack Hughes of Olympic heroism and Ilya Rozanov of "Heated Rivalry," aka host Connor Storrie. The HBO Max sensation was inevitably going to be a topic in the monologue.

Jack Hughes: "I got my teeth knocked out in the finals. Does that happen on your show?"

Connor Storrie: "Metaphorically."

Hughes still hasn't seen "Heated Rivalry," but was left impressed by its star.

"He was a super nice guy. I was really impressed with him. Just a really cool, normal, gracious guy," he said of Storrie.