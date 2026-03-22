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          Ovechkin joins Gretzky as only players to score 1,000 goals

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          Alex Ovechkin scores 1,000th NHL goal (0:54)

          Alex Ovechkin buries a power-play goal, giving him 1,000 NHL goals combined between the regular season and playoffs. (0:54)

          • Associated Press
          Mar 22, 2026, 07:46 PM

          WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 1,000th career NHL goal combining the regular season and playoffs, but the league-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in overtime on Sunday.

          Ovechkin's goal, his 26th of the season, came from his traditional spot on the power play and tied the score with 5:43 left in regulation. He extended his career record (for regular-season goals) to 923, nearly a year since passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in league history.

          Gretzky has 1,016 NHL goals: 894 in the regular season and 122 in the playoffs, the latter being a record the Great One still holds.