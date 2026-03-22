Ovechkin joins Gretzky as only players to score 1,000 goals

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WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 1,000th career NHL goal combining the regular season and playoffs, but the league-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in overtime on Sunday.

Ovechkin's goal, his 26th of the season, came from his traditional spot on the power play and tied the score with 5:43 left in regulation. He extended his career record (for regular-season goals) to 923, nearly a year since passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in league history.

Gretzky has 1,016 NHL goals: 894 in the regular season and 122 in the playoffs, the latter being a record the Great One still holds.