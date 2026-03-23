Blues sign Sacred Heart's Felix Trudeau to entry level deal

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ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues on Monday signed college free agent forward Felix Trudeau to a two-year entry-level contract that begins next season, adding one of the top undrafted players available to their stockpile of prospects.

He is expected to join the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds for the remainder of this season on a professional tryout agreement.

Trudeau, 23, is coming off a season at Sacred Heart University in which he ranked second in the country with 25 goals. He was tied for sixth nationally in Division I with 48 points in 39 NCAA games and was named Atlantic Hockey America player of the year.

Now seven years removed from winning the Stanley Cup, the Blues look to be heading toward a youth movement at a time of organizational transition, with longtime general manager Doug Armstrong on the verge of stepping down and handing the job to Alexander Steen this summer.

St. Louis traded captain Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders at the deadline and had an agreement to send Colton Parayko to Buffalo before the veteran defenseman invoked his no-trade clause to block the move.