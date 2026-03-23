Seattle Kraken forward Ryan Winterton takes leave of absence

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SEATTLE -- Seattle Kraken forward Ryan Winterton will take a temporary leave of absence, the team said in a statement on Monday.

Winterton will be attending to a family matter, the statement said, and that no further details will be shared. Winterton, 22, has appeared in a career-high 62 games this season, with career highs in goals (four) and assists (14). He played in 19 games for the Kraken over the two previous seasons.

Last month, the Kraken agreed to terms on a two-year extension with Winterton. General manager Jason Botterill commended Winterton on his steady improvement as a player.

"He's been able to carve out a role on this team with his speed and strong two-way game," Botterill said in a statement. "We're excited to have him under contract through the 2027-28 season."

Seattle trails the Nashville Predators by four points for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 13 games remaining. The Kraken have one game in hand on Nashville.