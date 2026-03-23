Kraken assume majority ownership of Climate Pledge Arena

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SEATTLE --The Seattle Kraken ownership group, led by Samantha Holloway, announced the creation of One Roof Sports and Entertainment on Monday.

One Roof Sports and Entertainment will serve as the umbrella brand of the organization to "oversee a growing portfolio of properties and fuel new opportunities."

Holloway also announced the group has entered an agreement to purchase additional equity in Climate Pledge Arena from Oak View Group, and will make the organization the majority owner of the building. OVG will retain a minority stake.

"We're committed to this community, and this parent brand brings together everything we've done, from a privately financed arena to the Seattle Kraken," Holloway said in a statement. "Increasing our ownership in Climate Pledge Arena allows us to consolidate operations and sets us up for future opportunities. OVG is an amazing partner, and I am pleased that they will continue to operate the facility for many years to come."

The transition of ownership of Climate Pledge Arena has been in the works for several months. The announcement also coincides with the upcoming NBA Board of Governors meeting in New York later this week.

According to the statement, One Roof Sports and Entertainment will oversee the Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena, the Kraken Community Iceplex and the organization's interests in the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL and Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.