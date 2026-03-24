Bruins sign top prospect James Hagens to AHL deal

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Boston Bruins top prospect James Hagens will report to the team's AHL affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island, after signing an amateur tryout agreement, the team announced Monday.

Hagens, the No. 7 pick of the 2025 draft, is the Bruins' highest draft pick since selecting Tyler Seguin at No. 2 in 2010. The Hauppauge, New York, native had a standout season for Boston College, leading Hockey East and finishing in the top 10 in the country in scoring (23 goals and 47 points in 34 games).

Hagens, 19, had six game-winning goals this season and two hat tricks. However, Boston College did not qualify for the NCAA tournament, and the sophomore decided to sign pro.

"He's outgrown college hockey," one scout told ESPN.

The Bruins and Hagens had discussions over the past two days about what his road map in professional hockey would look like. According to sources, Hagens was most focused on whatever would give him the best chance of playing a full 84-game NHL slate next season, although he believes he can contribute in the NHL right away.

While many evaluators agree that the 5-foot-11, 193-pound Hagens could add a boost to Boston's lineup, the Bruins typically like their prospects to get time in the minor league before getting called up. The Bruins will evaluate Hagens' situation on a day-by-day basis.

Boston is in the middle of a heated playoff race in the Eastern Conference. With a massive win over the Red Wings on Saturday, Boston is holding on to the first spot in the wild card.

Hagens, who can play both center and wing, has been a star for Team USA on the junior international stage. He won gold at 2025 World Juniors, and in 2014 he set the U-18 Men's World Championship single tournament scoring record with 22 points in seven games, earning tournament MVP honors.