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          NHL playoff watch: Projecting the Sabres' first-round opponent

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          Connor McDavid scores his 400th career goal (0:43)

          Connor McDavid's 400th career goal puts the Oilers ahead of the Mammoth. (0:43)

          • ESPN staffMar 25, 2026, 11:00 AM

          The last time the Buffalo Sabres played a game in the Stanley Cup playoffs was April 26, 2011, a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers that eliminated them from contention.

          For reference, the No. 1 song that day was "S&M" by Rihanna, featuring Britney Spears, and the No. 1 movie was the animated film "Rio."

          Many in the hockeysphere have been hoping for a return of playoff hockey to Buffalo, and it appears those folks will get their wish this spring. And the Sabres aren't just returning -- they might win the Atlantic Division!

          So now instead of watching the out-of-town scoreboard to chase a playoff berth, Sabres fans can instead start to scout potential first-round opponents. Depending on whether the Sabres finish first in the division -- and thus draw a wild-card opponent -- or finish second and face the third seed (or vice versa), that changes the field of who they could play.

          Per Stathletes, these are the five highest-probability first-round opponents for the Sabres: Montreal Canadiens (32.64%), Ottawa Senators (23.96%), Boston Bruins (22.19%), Detroit Red Wings (10.80%), New York Islanders (3.40%).

          Buffalo plays four out of five of those teams in the remaining schedule, including a tilt against the Bruins on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., TNT). Overall, the Sabres have gone 1-1-1 against the B's this season.

          Sabres fans might be hoping for a non-Bruins opponent: The team has gone 2-0-0 this season against the Senators, Red Wings and Islanders, and 2-2-0 against the Canadiens.

          Then again, given how hot the Sabres have been in the past few months, perhaps the opponent won't matter!

          Every team has around 12 games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Ottawa Senators
          M2 Columbus Blue Jackets vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

          P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

          Today's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
          New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Boston Bruins 2
          Montreal Canadiens 5, Carolina Hurricanes 2
          Ottawa Senators 3, Detroit Red Wings 2
          Florida Panthers 5, Seattle Kraken 4 (SO)
          Chicago Blackhawks 4, New York Islanders 3
          Columbus Blue Jackets 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2
          Colorado Avalanche 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 2
          Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Minnesota Wild 3
          St. Louis Blues 3, Washington Capitals 0
          Nashville Predators 6, San Jose Sharks 3
          New Jersey Devils 6, Dallas Stars 4
          Winnipeg Jets 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1
          Calgary Flames 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 (SO)
          Edmonton Oilers 5, Utah Mammoth 2
          Anaheim Ducks 5, Vancouver Canucks 3

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 109.7
          Next game: vs. BOS (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 10
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 108.9
          Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 12
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 103.1
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 87.2%
          Magic number: 17
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 99.3
          Next game: @ BUF (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 69.6%
          Magic number: 19
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 98.2
          Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 68%
          Magic number: 20
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 97.0
          Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 38.2%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 21

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 85.5
          Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 12

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 83.1
          Next game: vs. NYR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 8

          Metro Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 110.9
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 9
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 100.5
          Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 85.8%
          Magic number: 18
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 99.3
          Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 83.1%
          Magic number: 19
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 96.8
          Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 50.9%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 20

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 93.7
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 10.6%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 19

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 90.0
          Next game: @ UTA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 6.6%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 14

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 86.7
          Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 13

          New York Rangers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 75.1
          Next game: @ TOR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 2

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 121.8
          Next game: @ WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Magic number: IN
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 112.0
          Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Magic number: IN
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 104.8
          Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 4
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Mammoth

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 91.1
          Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.3%
          Magic number: 16
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 88.9
          Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 37.8%
          Magic number: 19
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 83.2
          Next game: vs. COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 3.3%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 17

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 80.8
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 4.6%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 16

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 77.4
          Next game: @ PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 12

          Pacific Division

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 97.0
          Next game: @ CGY (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 12
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 90.0
          Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 79.7%
          Magic number: 17
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 88.8
          Next game: vs. EDM (Thurday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Magic number: 18
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 85.5
          Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 45.4%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 19

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 84.3
          Next game: @ TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 3.5%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 19

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 83.2
          Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 27.3%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 19

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 77.4
          Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 12

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 58.6
          Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: OUT

          Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

          1. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. New York Rangers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 19

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          4. Calgary Flames

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23

          5. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 26

          6. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 24

          8. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25

          9. Toronto Maple Leafs*

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 22

          10. Florida Panthers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27

          11. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 18

          12. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 24

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 30

          14. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 21

          15. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 27

          16. New York Islanders

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 26

          *Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.