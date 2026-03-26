How Cole Hutson is taking a role in the next wave for the Capitals

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It took Cole Hutson only two games to aggravate the first NHL superstar of his professional career. And with the way Hutson handled himself, Jack Hughes isn't likely to be the last.

Hutson was days out from signing his three-year, entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals when he engaged in a physical battle with the New Jersey Devils' star forward. The 19-year-old defenseman surprised Hughes with his strength, prompting a frustrated rebuttal by Hughes via (uncalled) cross-check to the newcomer's back.

Hutson was undeterred; he leveled another hit on his American counterpart late in that game to send Hughes spiraling to the ice. Washington won the game 2-1.

It's early yet, but the message from Hutson in Week 1 was clear: This NHL stage wasn't intimidating the teen -- and he definitely wasn't there to make friends.

"Jack sort of gets a little bit of an edge on him there in the one-on-one," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said after the game. "[Cole]'s like, 'Don't try to beat me one-on-one and try to embarrass me.' You like that because it speaks to the competitor. Doesn't want to be beaten one-on-one. Doesn't want to lose a hockey game. Doesn't want someone to get an upper hand on him. Doesn't take kindly to losing or failing even in individual situations on the ice."

That thread of physicality has emerged in Hutson's game the same way it has in his brother Lane's. Cole takes after Lane in more ways than one; they both progressed through the U.S. National Team Development Program, represented their country at the world juniors and went on to be standouts for two years at Boston University (a program also attended by their older brother, Quinn).

The younger Hutsons were drafted in similar slots, too. Lane went off the board to the Montreal Canadiens in the second round, 62nd overall, in 2022. Cole followed as a second-round choice, 43rd overall, by Washington in 2024.

At BU, assistant hockey coach Kim Brandvold welcomed one Hutson son after another. He grew close to each of them but forged an especially strong bond with the youngest one. On the eve of Cole's NHL debut, Brandvold prophesied what the hockey world would come to see in short order -- it didn't yet know all of Cole Hutson.

"He's obviously a special player. Everyone's seen him at big stages," Brandvold said. "I just still don't think they've seen actually how big of an impact he can have and how good he can fully be, and all the difference he can make in a game. I think he's just scratching the surface of that part of it."

BRANDVOLD HELPED HUTSON make the decision to leave BU after his sophomore year concluded in disappointing fashion earlier this month, with a 5-3 loss to UConn in the Hockey East quarterfinals. Just last year, BU was in the NCAA championship game, although it also fell there 6-2 to Western Michigan.

The swift exit this time around sat like a lead balloon in Hutson's chest. The two years at BU had been transformative, every bit that once-in-a-lifetime experience he had expected. Brandvold told Hutson it was time to move on, and lean into the plan Capitals general manager Chris Patrick had put in motion at the conclusion of Caps development camp.

"I met with Cole there and just asked him after this [2025-26] collegiate season if he thought he might be ready to make a jump to the NHL," Patrick said. "He's confident, but he's quiet and pretty reserved usually. In our conversation I told him, 'Well, I certainly think you're ready for it, and you look ready' and he cracked a little bit of a smile which to me was showing some excitement on his part."

The time was right for Cole Hutson to make the leap to the NHL. G Fiume/Getty Images

Hutson comes honestly by his stoicism -- he was born into a family obsessed with its sport. Carbery's initial impression of Hutson was of the quintessential "hockey guy," mesmerized by the game and his place in it.

"I would call him an intense competitor," Carbery said. "He's just always on and thinking about hockey and he's just so motivated to be a great player. So when you talk to him, a lot of the conversation centers around what's going on, what he's doing, how training is going, when's the next game. He's very serious about his craft and trying to be the best possible player he can be."

Brandvold balks at the notion Hutson has a one-note personality. Like his game on the ice, Hutson is multifaceted off the ice.

"Cole's really funny, and once he opens up, he's got a great sense of humor," Brandvold said. "He likes to have more fun than people think, although he puts on this tough face. But he's got a big heart, and he's a lot of fun to be around, actually. He's a lot more outgoing in certain ways than people think."

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The idea of leaving BU -- and "one of his best friends" in Brandvold -- was the last thing Hutson wanted during that camp chat with Patrick. It wasn't anything specific about Washington or a desire to be there; Hutson just couldn't see beyond what he still wanted to accomplish in Beantown before taking the greatest leap of his young life.

"I didn't really think much of [Patrick's declaration] at the time," Hutson said. "I knew I'd never be able to live college again; that's the best time in everyone's life. And honestly, I played careless the first year. Didn't really care about defense much, just unaware of what was going on. The main reason I wanted to go back was to get better, and hone in the defensive details, because at the next level, you're going to get exposed for any little mistake that you make."

Hutson was understandably "not too thrilled" to see BU fall well short of another national championship berth. It was an opportunity he wouldn't have again. Hutson consulted with his inner circle and decided that second year would be his last. He left BU with 24 goals and 80 points in 74 games, stats that reflect his high-end offensive ability and playmaking skills. In each of those years as a Terrier, Hutson also suited up for Team USA at the world juniors, finishing with four goals and 15 points in 10 total matchups (and one gold medal victory in 2025).

Basically, everywhere Hutson has gone he has had success. But the NHL is an animal of its own -- and there's no universal definition of "ready" when it comes to promoting a player to its ranks.

"I don't think there's a cookie-cutter situation where it's like, OK, this player is 100% prepared," Carbery said. "All we could do was just base our decision on what Cole's accomplished in his career thus far, and where he's at development wise versus his peers, and what he's put on display. All of that has earned him an opportunity to play in the National Hockey League."

ONCE HUTSON PUT PEN to paper on March 15, he knew exactly who to call for advice on a rapidly approaching new chapter: Lane Hutson. Brother. Confidant. And -- oh yes -- an NHL sophomore on the Canadiens' top defensive pairing, coming off a Calder Trophy-winning rookie campaign.

Inspiration? Of course. And Lane didn't disappoint with some candid shop talk.

"I was on the phone with him for like three hours [after signing], just talking about the situation," Cole said. "He was just giving me some tips on how to play, what to do, what not to do. Just go play free, play confident, just do what I can do."

It was inevitable given their shared position and expertise that Cole would be measured against Lane. In Patrick's mind though, Cole separated himself last year at BU by "showing more of an edge, and being willing to engage physically and compete for space." That rapidly translated to the NHL level -- just ask Hughes -- and gave Cole some space to keep carving out his own identity in the league.

"I didn't really love being compared to Lane growing up," the younger Hutson said. "It was always like, me being not as good as him. But I've grown to really appreciate everything he's done for me; the path he's paved for me now. The comparison to him now is unbelievable. It's like being compared to your favorite player of all time."

Cole's older brother, Lane, is one of the NHL's premier young defensemen, and he won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2024-25. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Lane never sensed any resentment from Cole in their formative years. If anything, Lane tried emphasizing their individual qualities and encouraged his brother to be his own man, not a copy-paste version of his siblings.

"Cole always understood from me that we are different players, and that he is a great player in his own way," Lane said. "He is built to be Cole, and he's on his own path that he's making and I'm on mine. But he still always wants to do better than me, in everything. Sometimes I have to tell him like, 'Geez, let's just calm down.'"

It's not just on the ice that the three Hutsons are intense. Give them a good skating session followed by a trip to the links and that inherited competitive energy will find its way out in a hurry.

"Things get pretty heated on the golf course," Lane said. "Or anywhere, really. The rink. The weight room. Have to admit Cole is probably the best golfer of us three. My older brother is good too. I am not good, but I know it so that's fine."

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There's a humble quality to Lane that stanched any potential gatekeeping when he offered Cole precious insight about the NHL -- mainly the uptick in quality of skill and pace of the game. Lane also reminded Cole about some of the lesser-acknowledged realities playing out at the professional level.

"He just told me to be ultra-aware out there, because everyone's got a job, everyone's got a family to feed," Cole said. "And regardless of who you are, people are going to be finishing hits that are way bigger, and Lane said to just be aware of it, protect yourself and at the same time, just play free and don't be scared."

Cole didn't exactly nail the last bit -- there were, admittedly, some nerves developing before he took that first NHL shift on March 18. Those wouldn't last long into the opening frame, and were well shot by the time Cole pocketed his first NHL goal, a rare empty-net power-play strike with 26 seconds left in the Capitals' 4-1 win over Ottawa.

That capped Cole's night with one point, recorded in 16:24 in ice time with three shots on net. The goal also produced Cole's first viral moment as a pro because of how teammate Connor McMichael's was exuberantly waving off Cole's attempt to pass the puck before tallying it for himself.

"Didn't really want to shoot it, to be honest," Cole said after the fact. "I was looking to pass the whole time. But you've got to get your first one eventually ... and I couldn't even pass to [McMichael] if I [tried since] he had no stick on the ice."

McMichael defended his attention-grabbing actions by saying he "didn't want the fan base to turn on me" if he took away Cole's first NHL score.

Even Carbery got in on the fun, mimicking McMichael's flailing gestures to signal, "'No, do not even think of passing it over to me.'"

Where were you when Cole Hutson scored his first career goal in his NHL debut during the McNugget Minute at Capital One Arena pic.twitter.com/B4COltgahh — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 19, 2026

ALL KIDDING ASIDE, Hutson has fit right in with the Capitals. Veteran Tom Wilson could feel it right when Hutson showed up for his first practice.

"He's got that swagger. He has a real presence," Wilson said. "I think everybody on the ice could see that. It's cool when a young player who is highly anticipated comes in, it creates an energy where everybody on the ice starts picking up their game and making sure that they're dialed in. He definitely brought that out in our group."

The Capitals needed the boost. Hutson's arrival came just days after Washington's shocking trade of defenseman John Carlson -- after 17 years in the organization -- to the Anaheim Ducks. It was reflective of where the Capitals are at now: Eight years removed from their Stanley Cup victory in 2018, with fellow franchise stalwarts Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie long gone, and now sitting out of a playoff spot on pace to miss the postseason for the second time in four seasons.

Carlson's departure still devastated the Capitals' dressing room. Captain Alex Ovechkin -- one of only two players remaining (along with Wilson) from that Cup champion team -- called Carlson's trade the "toughest day of my career ... personal-wise." It left a hole in the very heart of Washington, even greater than the absence the team would feel on the blue line.

Hutson had hoped to share back-end responsibilities with Carlson; a sponge absorbing everything Carlson had to share. But, as the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens. Ready or not, it was Hutson's time to step over the threshold.

"It's extremely crazy. He was one of my favorite players growing up and I was so excited to get the chance to play with him," said Hutson of Carlson. "But he texted me [after I signed], wished me good luck. He said he was looking forward to playing with me and showing me the ropes. And he said good luck the rest of the year, and if I needed advice, to just call him and just ask him whatever it is."

Previously one of the longest-tenured Capitals, John Carlson is now patrolling the blue line for the Ducks. Vincent Ethier/Icon

Washington had been embracing its youth movement well before Hutson's arrival. Forward Ryan Leonard -- the Capitals' first-round pick (No. 8 overall) in 2023 -- came on board last season after his own college career at Boston College ended; he has had a strong rookie season, with 15 goals and 36 points in 63 games. McMichael -- drafted 25th overall in 2019 -- is a 20-plus goal scorer. Aliaksei Protas, 25, hit the 30-goal mark in 2024-25. And the list goes on from there.

The Capitals' depth has been an asset in the past but was under the microscope almost immediately this season when an injury to top forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in early November required surgery. He didn't return for Washington until early February, and Wilson points out how Dubois being unavailable was a heavy contributor to the Capitals' overall down year.

Dubois did step up with an offer to house Hutson for the remainder of this season. Hutson was thrilled to accept, and the two got right down to the important business of selecting Hutson's goal song. He refused to reveal what it was before that first game. It wasn't until minutes after he collected that empty-netter -- and was still wearing the shaving cream courtesy of a pie to the face from Wilson -- that Hutson told the origin story of choosing Jerry Lee Lewis' "Great Balls of Fire."

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"Me and Dubie were sitting in his kitchen [and] I got a text saying I had to pick a goal song," he said. "We were going through songs, and that's the one we decided on."

Never mind that Lewis released the track nearly 50 years before Hutson was born. Dubois confirmed that Hutson's first reaction to hearing the song put it past other more modern options.

It speaks, perhaps, to Hutson being an old soul -- somewhat ironic considering Carbery's ambition for Hutson to helm the "new era of Caps hockey."

"There's no denying that us getting younger and retooling here in [preparation for] the post-Ovi, post-2018 Stanley Cup champs climate is starting to begin," Carbery said. "And you could say it's a changing of the guard. There are some good young players that are going to be hopefully the next stars of the Washington Capitals for the next 15 years, and can hopefully have the same type of success that previous group had, because those guys laid a strong foundation and a strong standard to live up to."

Hutson will have more opportunities than Lane did to get his feet wet on this stage. Lane got in just two games for the Canadiens before becoming a rookie the following season. Hutson could see as many as nine outings before Washington's regular season ends. He certainly hasn't looked out of place.

"He's been excellent so far stepping into the NHL level," Carbery said. "He's shown his dynamic offensive ability in every game so far, that has created opportunities for him and his teammates."

PATRICK CONSIDERS THE CAPITALS fortunate to have simultaneously been a good team that also padded its prospect pool. There are layers to the team that have deterred any sort of "scorched earth" rebuild -- the Capitals have players in their prime (Dubois, Wilson, Dylan Strome, Jakob Chychrun), a tier of rising stars (McMichael, Protas, Martin Fehervary) and then the fresh faces of Leonard and Hutson who are beginning their journeys.

Whether Ovechkin remains a part of that ride remains to be seen. The 40-year-old is a free agent in July and hasn't committed to whether he would sign up for a 21st NHL season. Washington is secure elsewhere though, with Dubois, Chychrun, Wilson, Fehervary and goaltender Logan Thompson all signed through 2029-30, and Protas until 2028-29. McMichael is a pending restricted free agent and will be a priority signing for Patrick in the offseason.

"If this can be the next core of group of players, we should be ready to be a really competitive team again," the GM said. "That's [partially] why you want to get Hutson in now. He's going to come into the league at about as hard a time as there is, when every team is scraping for points, and you're getting the best effort from every team every night.

"Hopefully if he learns that, and shows that understanding quickly, he'll be able to play at a high level in this league fairly rapidly."

Hutson scored his first NHL goal on an empty net as the Capitals closed out a victory. Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Chychrun is in his second season with the Capitals and can't lay claim to their past success. That's hardly an issue though considering the Caps are pushing their chips in on the future and all that this next wave of skaters will bring to the franchise.

"It's really still fresh losing guys [like Carlson] who made the culture that we have here now," Chychrun said. "It's difficult and sad and upsetting, but that's the business. So you have new guys coming in, and guys that are signed here for a long time together, and guys in their prime years. We're excited to be part of that core that we know is going to be here for a while to take charge. We have an obligation to help the young guys grow here."

Wilson intends to do that in more ways than one. There's an undue amount of pressure on highly touted players such as Hutson to be difference-markers from the get-go. That weight can take some of the shine off of entering the NHL. But 13 years in the league has taught Wilson to take nothing for granted, and he is determined to see Hutson enjoy everything about what's ahead -- a whirlwind, sure, but also an unforgettable, unrepeatable shot at helping the Capitals get back on top.

"The best part about being a rookie is this is your dream come true," Wilson said. "You're flying by the seat of your pants the whole first year, in new rinks, and just being a kid and having fun. You really don't have any responsibilities except playing hockey. Get home, throw on some video games or a movie, take a nap, cook dinner and go play.

"I'm going to tell Cole to have fun being the young guy and have fun being the rookie, because it goes by fast and it's the best, and you just don't get that first year back."