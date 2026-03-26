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          NHL playoff standings: How will the Pacific Division finish?

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          Pavel Zacha nets the OT winner for the Bruins (1:07)

          Pavel Zacha calls game with an overtime goal for the Bruins. (1:07)

          • ESPN staffMar 26, 2026, 11:00 AM

          It's not every day that one of the top players in the NHL refers to his division's playoff race as a "pillow fight," but such was the case this past weekend when Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid did so in regard to the 2025-26 Pacific Division.

          Saturday was the second time in a three-day stretch that the Pacific teams went winless with six of them in action, which was the immediate cause for McDavid's remarks. From a longer-term standpoint, two Eastern Conference teams that are currently out of playoff position -- the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings -- would be leading the Pacific, and two more -- the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals -- would be in second place.

          Nevertheless, the Pacific will qualify at least three teams for the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs. And the good news is that three games on Thursday feature Pacific teams playing one another, so the division will get at least three wins!

          Heading into Thursday night, the Anaheim Ducks lead the division with 84 points and 24 regulation wins through 71 games. They take on the Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+), who are battling for the No. 2 slot in the draft lottery. The team Calgary is "chasing" for the No. 1 spot in the lottery, the Vancouver Canucks, faces off against the Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+); the Kings begin the night three points and seven regulation wins behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild-card spot.

          The final Pacific-on-Pacific battle is between McDavid's Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). This is the current No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup in the division and is the fourth-most-likely first-round series according to Stathletes' projections, at 62.54%.

          The Seattle Kraken, who are five points behind the Preds in the wild-card race and tied in regulation wins, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+). Finally, the San Jose Sharks, whose playoff chances have taken a nosedive the past few days, are facing off against the St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+). San Jose is seven points and five regulation wins in back of Nashville.

          Stathletes projects the division to finish in a similar order to what it is now: The Ducks earn the No. 1 seed (96.7 points), followed by the Golden Knights (92.0) and the Oilers (89.3). Next are the Kings (85.9), Sharks (83.7) and Kraken (80.1), all of whom fall short of the Predators (86.2) for wild card No. 2.

          Every team has around 12 games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Ottawa Senators
          M2 Columbus Blue Jackets vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

          P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

          Today's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
          Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          Minnesota Wild at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
          Dallas Stars at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
          San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
          New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.
          Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.
          Washington Capitals at Utah Mammoth, 9 p.m.
          Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
          Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Boston Bruins 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 (OT)
          Toronto Maple Leafs 4, New York Rangers 3

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 109.3
          Next game: vs. DET (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 9
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 108.9
          Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 12
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 103.1
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 94.3%
          Magic number: 17
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 100.2
          Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 54.7%
          Magic number: 17
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 98.2
          Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 81.8%
          Magic number: 20
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 97.0
          Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 39.4%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 21

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 84.3
          Next game: @ STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 8

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 85.5
          Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 12

          Metro Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 110.9
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 9
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 100.5
          Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 92.1%
          Magic number: 18
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 99.3
          Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 81.4%
          Magic number: 19
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 96.8
          Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 44.6%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 20

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 93.7
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 8%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 19

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 90.0
          Next game: @ UTA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 3.4%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 14

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 86.7
          Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.3%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 13

          e - New York Rangers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 74.0
          Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: OUT

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 121.8
          Next game: @ WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Magic number: IN
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 112.0
          Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Magic number: IN
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 104.8
          Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 4
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Mammoth

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 91.1
          Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Magic number: 16
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 88.9
          Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 46.9%
          Magic number: 19
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 83.2
          Next game: vs. COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 5.1%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 17

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 80.8
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 7.8%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 16

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 77.4
          Next game: @ PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 12

          Pacific Division

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 97.0
          Next game: @ CGY (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 12
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 90.0
          Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 88.4%
          Magic number: 17
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 88.8
          Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 97.9%
          Magic number: 18
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 85.5
          Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 36.7%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 19

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 84.3
          Next game: @ TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 2.3%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 19

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 83.2
          Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 16.9%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 19

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 77.4
          Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 12

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 58.6
          Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: OUT

          Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

          1. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. New York Rangers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 19

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          4. Calgary Flames

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23

          5. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 26

          6. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 24

          8. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25

          9. Florida Panthers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27

          10. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 18

          11. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 24

          12. Toronto Maple Leafs*

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 30

          14. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 21

          15. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 27

          16. New York Islanders

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 26

          *Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.