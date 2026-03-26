NHL playoff standings: How will the Pacific Division finish?

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It's not every day that one of the top players in the NHL refers to his division's playoff race as a "pillow fight," but such was the case this past weekend when Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid did so in regard to the 2025-26 Pacific Division.

Saturday was the second time in a three-day stretch that the Pacific teams went winless with six of them in action, which was the immediate cause for McDavid's remarks. From a longer-term standpoint, two Eastern Conference teams that are currently out of playoff position -- the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings -- would be leading the Pacific, and two more -- the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals -- would be in second place.

Nevertheless, the Pacific will qualify at least three teams for the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs. And the good news is that three games on Thursday feature Pacific teams playing one another, so the division will get at least three wins!

Heading into Thursday night, the Anaheim Ducks lead the division with 84 points and 24 regulation wins through 71 games. They take on the Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+), who are battling for the No. 2 slot in the draft lottery. The team Calgary is "chasing" for the No. 1 spot in the lottery, the Vancouver Canucks, faces off against the Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+); the Kings begin the night three points and seven regulation wins behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild-card spot.

The final Pacific-on-Pacific battle is between McDavid's Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). This is the current No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup in the division and is the fourth-most-likely first-round series according to Stathletes' projections, at 62.54%.

The Seattle Kraken, who are five points behind the Preds in the wild-card race and tied in regulation wins, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+). Finally, the San Jose Sharks, whose playoff chances have taken a nosedive the past few days, are facing off against the St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+). San Jose is seven points and five regulation wins in back of Nashville.

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Stathletes projects the division to finish in a similar order to what it is now: The Ducks earn the No. 1 seed (96.7 points), followed by the Golden Knights (92.0) and the Oilers (89.3). Next are the Kings (85.9), Sharks (83.7) and Kraken (80.1), all of whom fall short of the Predators (86.2) for wild card No. 2.

Every team has around 12 games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Ottawa Senators

M2 Columbus Blue Jackets vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

Today's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

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Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dallas Stars at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.

New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Utah Mammoth, 9 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Boston Bruins 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 (OT)

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, New York Rangers 3

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 109.3

Next game: vs. DET (Friday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 9

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 12

Points pace: 108.9

Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 12

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 12

Points pace: 103.1

Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 94.3%

Magic number: 17

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 100.2

Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 54.7%

Magic number: 17

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 11

Points pace: 98.2

Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 81.8%

Magic number: 20

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 97.0

Next game: @ BUF (Friday)

Playoff chances: 39.4%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 21

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 84.3

Next game: @ STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 8

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 85.5

Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 12

Metro Division

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 11

Points pace: 110.9

Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 9

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 11

Points pace: 100.5

Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 92.1%

Magic number: 18

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 11

Points pace: 99.3

Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 81.4%

Magic number: 19

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 96.8

Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 44.6%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 20

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 93.7

Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 8%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 19

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 90.0

Next game: @ UTA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 3.4%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 14

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 86.7

Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.3%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 13

e - New York Rangers

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 74.0

Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: OUT

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 121.8

Next game: @ WPG (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Magic number: IN

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 11

Points pace: 112.0

Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Magic number: IN

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 10

Points pace: 104.8

Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 4

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 91.1

Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Magic number: 16

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 11

Points pace: 88.9

Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 46.9%

Magic number: 19

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 83.2

Next game: vs. COL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 5.1%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 17

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 80.8

Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 7.8%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 16

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 77.4

Next game: @ PHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 12

Pacific Division

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 11

Points pace: 97.0

Next game: @ CGY (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 12

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 10

Points pace: 90.0

Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 88.4%

Magic number: 17

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 10

Points pace: 88.8

Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 97.9%

Magic number: 18

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 85.5

Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 36.7%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 19

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 84.3

Next game: @ TB (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 2.3%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 19

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 83.2

Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 16.9%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 19

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 77.4

Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 12

e - Vancouver Canucks

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 58.6

Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: OUT

Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 30

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 26

*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.