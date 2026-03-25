Lightning's Victor Hedman taking temporary leave of absence

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TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman is taking a temporary leave of absence for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday.

The Lightning did not share further details and asked for Hedman's privacy to be respected.

The Swedish defenseman is in his 17th NHL season, all with Tampa Bay, a run that includes back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and '21 and two additional trips to the final. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in the 2020 bubble.

Hedman, 35, missed time in November, December and January because of injury and subsequent elbow surgery to repair it.

He returned in early February and represented his country at this year's Milan Cortina Olympics. Hedman has a goal and 16 assists and is averaging nearly 19 minutes of ice time over 33 games for the likely playoff-bound Lightning.