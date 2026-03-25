Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to a 2-year, $3.2M extension

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DETROIT -- The Red Wings on Wednesday signed defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a two-year extension worth $3.2 million.

He will count $1.6 million against the salary cap through the 2027-28 NHL season.

Bernard-Docker, 25, has found a home on Detroit's blue line by skating an average of 15 minutes over 55 games. The Red Wings are his third team in the league after playing his first 129 games with the Ottawa Senators and finishing last season with the Buffalo Sabres.

The Alberta native was a first-round pick in the 2018 draft.