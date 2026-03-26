Senators' Thomas Chabot could miss 2 months with broken arm

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Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot will miss up to two months with a broken arm, coach Travis Green announced on Thursday.

Chabot broke a bone in his right arm on a cross-check from New York Rangers captain J.T. Miller near the end of the first period on Monday night. Miller wasn't penalized. Green said that Chabot had surgery on the arm and will be out a minimum of a month -- but potentially as long as eight weeks.

"He'll be out for a while," Green summarized.

Chabot, 29, has seven goals and 24 assists in 55 games this season, skating to a plus-6. He's second to Jake Sanderson (24:49) in average ice time (22:34) on Ottawa. Sanderson, the Senators' top defenseman, hasn't played since March 7 because of an upper-body injury but will travel with the team as he nears a return.

Defenseman Lassi Thomson was also lost to injury in the game against the Rangers, but Green said he's day-to-day. The team is also missing defensemen Nick Jensen and Dennis Gilbert, who Green said will be out another two to three weeks. Rookie defensemen Carter Yakemchuk and Jorian Donovan made their NHL debuts in Ottawa's 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

The Senators are facing this injury adversity as they battle for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Entering their home game against Pittsburgh on Thursday night, the Senators held down the final wild-card spot with 85 points, just ahead of the New York Islanders and Red Wings.