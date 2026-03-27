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          NHL playoff standings: Projecting the Red Wings' chances

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          Alex Ovechkin records a hat trick in Capitals' win (1:01)

          Alex Ovechkin tallies a hat trick as the Capitals beat the Mammoth (1:01)

          • ESPN staffMar 27, 2026, 11:00 AM

          The Buffalo Sabres have the NHL's longest postseason drought, with the club last appearing in a postseason game in the 2011 Stanley Cup playoffs.

          It appears that Buffalo will not only make the playoffs this season -- the Sabres might go in as one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference.

          The NHL's second-longest postseason drought belongs to the Detroit Red Wings, whose last appearance was in the 2016 Stanley Cup playoffs. Will their playoff-less streak also end in 2026?

          Coincidentally, the two teams meet Friday (7 p.m. ET, NHL Network) for the final time this season. Given the current standings, one of the two teams needs a win a bit more than the other.

          The Red Wings enter the game with 84 points and 27 regulation wins through 71 games. That puts them one point and five RW behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card, as well as four points and two RW behind the Boston Bruins for the first.

          Detroit does not have any games remaining against Ottawa or Boston, so the Red Wings can't directly beat the teams they are chasing.

          Of the Red Wings' final 10 games, just four are against teams currently in the playoffs; oddly, three of the remaining 10 are against the Philadelphia Flyers, who are also on the playoff bubble.

          How does that compare with the teams Detroit is chasing? Ottawa has 10 games remaining, including five against current playoff teams, while Boston's final 10 games include seven games against teams in playoff position.

          Stathletes gives the Red Wings a 34.7% chance of qualifying for a playoff spot, which trails the Senators (79.7%) and Bruins (66.9%).

          Every team has around 10 games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 New York Islanders
          M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Columbus Blue Jackets

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

          P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

          Today's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Chicago Blackhawks at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Montreal Canadiens 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1
          Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (SO)
          Seattle Kraken 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (OT)
          Minnesota Wild 3, Florida Panthers 2
          New York Islanders 2, Dallas Stars 1
          Philadelphia Flyers 5, Chicago Blackhawks 1
          St. Louis Blues 2, San Jose Sharks 1 (OT)
          New Jersey Devils 4, Nashville Predators 2
          Colorado Avalanche 3, Winnipeg Jets 2
          Washington Capitals 7, Utah Mammoth 4
          Anaheim Ducks 3, Calgary Flames 2 (OT)
          Edmonton Oilers 5, Vegas Golden Knights 3 (OT)
          Los Angeles Kings 4, Vancouver Canucks 0

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 109.3
          Next game: vs. DET (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 10
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 108.6
          Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 12
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 103.9
          Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 93%
          Magic number: 16
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 100.2
          Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 66.9%
          Magic number: 18
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 97.9
          Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 79.7%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 19

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 97.0
          Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 34.7%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 19

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 84.3
          Next game: @ STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 6

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 84.3
          Next game: @ NYI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 8

          Metro Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 110.9
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 10
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 100.2
          Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 80%
          Magic number: 18
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 99.1
          Next game: vs. SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 91.7%
          Magic number: 19
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 97.7
          Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 43.7%
          Magic number: 19
          Tragic number: N/A

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 94.7
          Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 7.1%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 17

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 91.0
          Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 12

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 87.8
          Next game: @ CAR (Saturday
          Playoff chances: 0.3%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 11

          e - New York Rangers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 74.0
          Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: OUT

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 122.4
          Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Magic number: IN
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 110.5
          Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Magic number: IN
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 105.6
          Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 2
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Mammoth

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 89.9
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Magic number: 16
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 88.0
          Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 46.9%
          Magic number: 19
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 82.0
          Next game: @ COL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 5.1%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 15

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 82.0
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 7.8%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 16

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 76.3
          Next game: @ NYR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 10

          Pacific Division

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 97.9
          Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 10
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 91.0
          Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 88.4%
          Magic number: 15
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 88.7
          Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 97.9%
          Magic number: 17
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 86.6
          Next game: vs. UTA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 36.7%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 19

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 85.5
          Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2.3%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 19

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 83.2
          Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 16.9%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 18

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 77.4
          Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 11

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 57.8
          Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: OUT

          Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

          1. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. New York Rangers

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 19

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          4. Calgary Flames

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 23

          5. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26

          6. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 24

          8. Florida Panthers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27

          9. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 25

          10. Toronto Maple Leafs*

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23

          11. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 19

          12. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31

          14. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 22

          15. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 27

          16. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 32

          *Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.