Alex Ovechkin's hat trick powers Capitals past Mammoth

Alex Ovechkin tallies a hat trick as the Capitals beat the Mammoth (1:01)

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SALT LAKE CITY -- Alex Ovechkin had his 34th career hat trick, Ivan Miroshnichenko scored twice, and the Washington Capitals beat the Utah Mammoth 7-4 on Thursday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Ovechkin scored his first goal at the 5:01 mark of the second period, when he tipped in a puck in traffic, cutting Utah's lead to 3-2. He tied the score at 3-3 with 8:32 left in the second, chipping the puck under the crossbar.

Ovechkin completed the hat trick with an empty-netter with 5.2 seconds left. The 40-year-old passed Brett Hull for fourth-most hat tricks in NHL history.

Alex Ovechkin had his 184th career multigoal game on Thursday. Only Wayne Gretzky (189) has more in NHL history. Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Ovechkin has scored hat tricks against 21 different franchises, passing Hull for the most in NHL history, according to ESPN Research.

Anthony Beauvillier and Rasmus Sandin also scored for the Capitals, while Logan Thompson made 35 stops for Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.