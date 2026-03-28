NHL playoff watch: Guide to all 15 games on Showdown Saturday

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There are just three weeks until the start of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs. As chaotic as the standings have been the past few weeks, it's only going to get wilder now that the pressure is ramped up.

NHL fans are in for a treat on what's been dubbed Showdown Saturday, with 15 games throughout the course of the day.

And instead of the usual "eight games starting at 7 p.m. ET" trick, the start times have been staggered earlier in the day, too!

So without any further preamble, let's dive right into the storylines ahead of each contest in regards to playoff positioning, the draft lottery and more:

Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning

1 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

The Senators were in a playoff spot earlier this week, and are pushing to get there again. They enter play a point behind the Islanders and two behind the Bruins for the wild-card spots; importantly, Ottawa holds the regulation-wins tiebreaker over both of those clubs. On the other side, the Lightning still have designs on an Atlantic Division title; they are two points and two regulation wins behind the Sabres, with two games in hand.

Florida Panthers at New York Islanders

1 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Well, we knew the Panthers might be a little out of sorts this season after two straight Cups (and a Cup Final appearance the year before that), and their playoff hopes are closing in on zero. However, they are in line for a top-10 draft pick, currently sitting No. 8 in the lottery standings. The Islanders are hanging on to a playoff spot by a thread; getting wins in games like this one against a non-playoff team are crucial.

Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers

3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

If you'd told a hockey fan prior to the season that this game would pit a team with a five-point Pacific Division lead against one battling it out for the No. 2 or 3 seed, they'd likely have replied, "Wow, good for the Ducks to eke their way in!" Instead, it's Connor McDavid and friends whose playoff lives are in a bit more peril. A win here by Anaheim would put it seven points ahead of Edmonton, while a decision the other way would drop the Ducks' lead to three.

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Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins

5 p.m. ET (NHL Network)

This will be the final meeting of the season between U.S. Olympic teammates Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman (Bruins) with Quinn Hughes, Matt Boldy and Brock Faber (Wild) -- unless they meet again in the Cup Final. The Wild are on the cusp of clinching a spot, with a magic number of two; the Bruins have quite a bit more work to do, with the Senators and Red Wings nipping at their heels. Also of note: the B's are just two points back of the Canadiens for the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic.

Dallas Stars at Pittsburgh Penguins

5 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Another green vs. yellow matchup! The Stars have clinched a postseason spot and are likely to be paired up with the Wild in Round 1, as they enter Saturday nine points back of the Avalanche for first in the Central. Pittsburgh has been swapping spots with the Blue Jackets and Islanders recently. As it stands heading into this one, the Penguins are the Metro's No. 2 seed, one point and two regulation wins ahead of both Columbus and New York.

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

5 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

The Hurricanes appear destined to win another Metro crown, with an eight-point lead over the Penguins. What remains to be won is the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed; Carolina enters the day tied in the standings with Buffalo, but ahead on the games played tiebreaker. Of note, they have five fewer regulation wins than the Sabres. As for the Devils, a late-season surge has been encouraging for 2026-27, but a playoff spot would require an extraordinary amount of help from opponents of the teams ahead of them. New Jersey sits No. 12 in the draft lottery standings.

San Jose Sharks at Columbus Blue Jackets

5 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Last season, the Blue Jackets remained in the playoff race until the final week of the season, ultimately just missing the cut by two points. This season, the Hockey Gods appear to be on their side, as they hold the Metro's No. 3 spot heading into Saturday. They are a point behind the Penguins for second, and a tiebreaker ahead of the Islanders. San Jose finished 44 points out of a playoff spot in 2024-25, so the fact that they have any chance at all at this stage is a vast improvement. But if they are going to make it, they'll need to start earning points more regularly; the Predators hold the second Western wild card six points ahead of the Sharks, and the Golden Knights are eight points ahead in the battle for third in the Pacific.

Seattle Kraken at Buffalo Sabres

5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

The Kraken are even closer to the playoff mix than the Sharks -- three points behind Nashville, five behind Vegas -- but face an even more challenging opponent Saturday. The Sabres are on an epic run; as a result, they hold a two-point lead in the Atlantic Division, and are a tiebreaker behind Carolina for first overall in the East.

Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues

7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

This is the first matchup of the slate featuring two lottery-bound teams; unfortunately for the Leafs, their pick belongs to Boston unless it falls in the top five. As of now, Toronto is 10th in the lotto standings, in the middle of a cluster of eight teams between 71 and 76 points. One of the teams at the end of that cluster is the St. Louis Blues, who hold the No. 5 position with 71 points.

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Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators

7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Is it a bigger surprise that the Canadiens are on pace for 104 points, or that the Predators are in line to earn a playoff spot after how dreadful last season (and the start of this one) went? Montreal is four points (and seven regulation wins) back of Tampa Bay for second in the Atlantic, and has a two-point edge on Boston to retain their No. 3 position. Nashville is just a point ahead of Los Angeles for the second Western wild card, and three points behind Utah for the first.

Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche

7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

The NHL awards the Presidents' Trophy to the team with the best regular-season record. In 2024-25, that team was the Jets. In 2025-26, that team will likely be the Avalanche. Sadly for the wonderful fans of Winnipeg, the Jets' success last season didn't carry over into this one, and they enter Saturday five points back of Nashville for the wild card. Maybe the club will have some lottery luck, and it enters the day in seventh in the draft standings.

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings

8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Time is running out for both of these teams to vault into a playoff spot. As play begins Saturday, the Red Wings are one point back of the second wild card, two back of the first, and four back of Montreal for the Atlantic's No. 3 seed. The Flyers have four additional points to make up -- although their pathway in the Metro is slightly easier, with the Blue Jackets five points ahead in the No. 3 spot and the Penguins six ahead for second.

Utah Mammoth at Los Angeles Kings

9 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

As the end of Anze Kopitar's career comes into sight, the Kings remain alive for a playoff berth, but must surpass the Predators for a wild card (they are one point back), the Golden Knights for No. 3 in the Pacific (they are three points behind) ... or the Mammoth themselves, who are four points ahead. One wrinkle: Los Angeles will almost certainly need to get ahead of teams on standings points, as they are well behind everyone else in the regulation wins column.

Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames

10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Here's our other draft lottery positioning game of the day -- although it's exceedingly unlikely that any team "catches" the Canucks, who are 15 points clear of anyone else in the No. 1 position in the draft lottery standings. Calgary enters the day in fourth in the lottery standings, one point behind the Blackhawks and three behind the Rangers.

Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights

10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Will this be Alex Ovechkin's final visit to Las Vegas as a member of the Capitals? If so, his team could really use the points as it looks to chase down even a wild-card spot. As the slate begins, the Caps are six points back of the Isles and Blue Jackets, although if they do get back in the mix, their regulation-wins total (currently 31) might well beat out anyone if it comes down to tiebreakers. As for the hosts, the Golden Knights appear much more likely to return to the playoffs -- largely because of the relative weakness of the Pacific Division -- but could certainly use any additional points they can get to bolster their chances.

Every team has around 10 games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 New York Islanders

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Columbus Blue Jackets

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

Saturday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

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Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning, 1 p.m.

Florida Panthers at New York Islanders, 1 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins, 5 p.m. (NHLN)

Dallas Stars at Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m.

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at Columbus Blue Jackets, 5 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Buffalo Sabres, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Utah Mammoth at Los Angeles Kings, 9 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights, 10:30 p.m.

Friday night's scoreboard

Detroit Red Wings 5, Buffalo Sabres 2

New York Rangers 6, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 9

Points pace: 107.8

Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 10

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 11

Points pace: 108.6

Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 12

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 11

Points pace: 103.9

Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 93.8%

Magic number: 16

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 100.2

Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 65%

Magic number: 18

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 97.9

Next game: @ TB (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 74.5%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 19

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 97.9

Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 32.1%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 19

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 84.3

Next game: @ STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 6

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 84.3

Next game: @ NYI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 8

Metro Division

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 11

Points pace: 110.9

Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 10

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 10

Points pace: 100.2

Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 90.1%

Magic number: 18

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 10

Points pace: 99.1

Next game: vs. SJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 82.1%

Magic number: 19

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 97.7

Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 49.1%

Magic number: 19

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 94.7

Next game: @ DET (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 10.8%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 17

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 91.0

Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 2.3%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 12

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 87.8

Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.3%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 11

e - New York Rangers

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 75.3

Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: OUT

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 11

Points pace: 122.4

Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Magic number: IN

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 10

Points pace: 110.5

Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Magic number: IN

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 9

Points pace: 105.6

Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 2

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 9

Points pace: 89.9

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 96.4%

Magic number: 16

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 10

Points pace: 87.7

Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 34.9%

Magic number: 19

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 82.0

Next game: @ COL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 2.3%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 15

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 82.0

Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 5.2%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 16

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 75.3

Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 8

Pacific Division

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 97.9

Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 10

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 91.0

Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 94%

Magic number: 15

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 9

Points pace: 88.7

Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 97.7%

Magic number: 17

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 86.6

Next game: vs. UTA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 38.2%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 19

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 85.5

Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 5.9%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 19

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 83.2

Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 25.5%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 18

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 77.4

Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 11

e - Vancouver Canucks

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 57.8

Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: OUT

Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 32

*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.