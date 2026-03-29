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          NHL playoff standings: Updated wild-card-race projections

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          Owen Tippett completes his hat trick for the Flyers (0:42)

          Owen Tippett scores his third goal as the Flyers go up 4-0. (0:42)

          • ESPN staffMar 29, 2026, 12:00 PM

          With 30 out of 32 NHL teams in action during Showdown Saturday -- and close races for many spots in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs -- the standings and projections have shifted again.

          Ahead of Sunday's slate of six contests, how are the races shaping up?

          In the East, the Boston Bruins (90 points and 30 regulation wins through 73 games) and Columbus Blue Jackets (87 points, 27 regulation wins in 73 games) hold the precious wild-card positions. They are trailed most closely by the Ottawa Senators (86 points, 32 regulation wins in 73 games) and Detroit Red Wings (86 points, 28 regulation wins in 73 games).

          With the B's and Blue Jackets squaring off Sunday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+), the Sens, Wings and other teams on the outside will be hoping for a regulation win for one team or the other (an overtime/shootout loss provides a point). The Philadelphia Flyers are also in action Sunday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+) vs. the Dallas Stars. If Philly (84 points, 23 regulation wins in 72 games) is going to make a big run into the postseason, grabbing two points off Dallas would be a nice boost.

          The Washington Capitals (83 points, 31 regulation wins in 74 games) are idle Sunday, but remain on the fringes.

          How do the projections look? Stathletes has the Blue Jackets qualifying as the No. 3 seed in the Metro Division (99.5 points), with the Senators (98.6) and Bruins (98.2) earning the wild cards. The idle New York Islanders (who entered the day as the No. 3 Metro team) and the Red Wings both miss out.

          Fewer teams of interest in the Western wild-card race hit the ice Sunday -- but the one that does is pretty important: the Nashville Predators, who currently hold the No. 2 wild card.

          The Preds visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+), looking to bolster their buffer. Nashville enters play Sunday with 77 points and 25 regulation wins in 73 games, ahead of the Los Angeles Kings (76 points, 19 regulation wins in 73 games), Seattle Kraken (75 points, 25 regulation wins in 72 games), Winnipeg Jets (74 points, 25 regulation wins in 73 games) and San Jose Sharks (73 points, 21 regulation wins in 71 games).

          The projections fall the Kings' way. Stathletes has L.A. finishing in the second wild-card spot with 86.6 points, ahead of Nashville (85.3), San Jose (84.9), Seattle (81.9) and Winnipeg (81.1).

          Every team has around 10 games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Columbus Blue Jackets
          M2 New York Islanders vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

          P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

          Sunday's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Florida Panthers at New York Rangers, 1 p.m. (NHLN)
          Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m.
          Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m.
          Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 5 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

          Saturday night's scoreboard

          Carolina Hurricanes 5, New Jersey Devils 2
          Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Ottawa Senators 2
          New York Islanders 5, Florida Panthers 2
          Edmonton Oilers 4, Anaheim Ducks 2
          Boston Bruins 6, Minnesota Wild 3
          Dallas Stars 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 3
          San Jose Sharks 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2
          Buffalo Sabres 3, Seattle Kraken 2 (SO)
          St. Louis Blues 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 1
          Montreal Canadiens 4, Nashville Predators 1
          Winnipeg Jets 4, Colorado Avalanche 2
          Philadelphia Flyers 5, Detroit Red Wings 3
          Utah Mammoth 6, Los Angeles Kings 2
          Calgary Flames 7, Vancouver Canucks 3
          Washington Capitals 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (SO)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 108.6
          Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 6
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 109.3
          Next game: vs. NSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 8
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 104.8
          Next game: @ CAR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 93.2%
          Magic number: 12
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 101.1
          Next game: @ CBJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 62.2%
          Magic number: 14
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 96.6
          Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 73%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 17

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 96.6
          Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 39.8%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 17

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 83.1
          Next game: @ ANA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 4

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 83.1
          Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 6

          Metro Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 111.6
          Next game: vs. MTL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 6
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 98.6
          Next game: vs. PIT (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 47.4%
          Magic number: 15
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 98.9
          Next game: @ NYI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 89.6%
          Magic number: 16
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 97.7
          Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 81.8%
          Magic number: 17
          Tragic number: N/A

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 95.7
          Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 10.6%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 17

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 92.0
          Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 2.2%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 12

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 86.6
          Next game: vs. CHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0.3%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 9

          e - New York Rangers

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 75.3
          Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: OUT

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 120.7
          Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Magic number: IN
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 111.2
          Next game: @ PHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Magic number: IN
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 104.2
          Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 1
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Mammoth

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 90.9
          Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 95.8%
          Magic number: 12
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 86.5
          Next game: @ TB (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 32.6%
          Magic number: 17
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 83.1
          Next game: @ CHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 2.2%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 15

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 83.1
          Next game: @ SJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 4.6%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 16

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 75.3
          Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 8

          Pacific Division

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 96.6
          Next game: vs. TOR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Magic number: 8
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 92.0
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 93.7%
          Magic number: 11
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 88.7
          Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 97.3%
          Magic number: 14
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 85.4
          Next game: vs. STL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 43.7%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 17

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 85.4
          Next game: @ EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 5.5%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 18

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Points pace: 84.3
          Next game: vs. STL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 24.6%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 18

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 78.6
          Next game: @ COL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: 11

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 56.9
          Next game: @ VGK (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Magic number: N/A
          Tragic number: OUT

          Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

          1. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          3. New York Rangers

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          4. Calgary Flames

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24

          5. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27

          6. Florida Panthers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 27

          7. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 21

          8. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 25

          9. Toronto Maple Leafs*

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25

          11. Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 19

          12. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 31

          14. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 23

          15. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 28

          16. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 32

          *Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.