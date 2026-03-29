NHL playoff standings: Updated wild-card-race projections

Owen Tippett scores his third goal as the Flyers go up 4-0. (0:42)

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With 30 out of 32 NHL teams in action during Showdown Saturday -- and close races for many spots in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs -- the standings and projections have shifted again.

Ahead of Sunday's slate of six contests, how are the races shaping up?

In the East, the Boston Bruins (90 points and 30 regulation wins through 73 games) and Columbus Blue Jackets (87 points, 27 regulation wins in 73 games) hold the precious wild-card positions. They are trailed most closely by the Ottawa Senators (86 points, 32 regulation wins in 73 games) and Detroit Red Wings (86 points, 28 regulation wins in 73 games).

With the B's and Blue Jackets squaring off Sunday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+), the Sens, Wings and other teams on the outside will be hoping for a regulation win for one team or the other (an overtime/shootout loss provides a point). The Philadelphia Flyers are also in action Sunday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+) vs. the Dallas Stars. If Philly (84 points, 23 regulation wins in 72 games) is going to make a big run into the postseason, grabbing two points off Dallas would be a nice boost.

The Washington Capitals (83 points, 31 regulation wins in 74 games) are idle Sunday, but remain on the fringes.

How do the projections look? Stathletes has the Blue Jackets qualifying as the No. 3 seed in the Metro Division (99.5 points), with the Senators (98.6) and Bruins (98.2) earning the wild cards. The idle New York Islanders (who entered the day as the No. 3 Metro team) and the Red Wings both miss out.

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Fewer teams of interest in the Western wild-card race hit the ice Sunday -- but the one that does is pretty important: the Nashville Predators, who currently hold the No. 2 wild card.

The Preds visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+), looking to bolster their buffer. Nashville enters play Sunday with 77 points and 25 regulation wins in 73 games, ahead of the Los Angeles Kings (76 points, 19 regulation wins in 73 games), Seattle Kraken (75 points, 25 regulation wins in 72 games), Winnipeg Jets (74 points, 25 regulation wins in 73 games) and San Jose Sharks (73 points, 21 regulation wins in 71 games).

The projections fall the Kings' way. Stathletes has L.A. finishing in the second wild-card spot with 86.6 points, ahead of Nashville (85.3), San Jose (84.9), Seattle (81.9) and Winnipeg (81.1).

Every team has around 10 games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Columbus Blue Jackets

M2 New York Islanders vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

Sunday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Florida Panthers at New York Rangers, 1 p.m. (NHLN)

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 5 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Saturday night's scoreboard

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Carolina Hurricanes 5, New Jersey Devils 2

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Ottawa Senators 2

New York Islanders 5, Florida Panthers 2

Edmonton Oilers 4, Anaheim Ducks 2

Boston Bruins 6, Minnesota Wild 3

Dallas Stars 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 3

San Jose Sharks 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Buffalo Sabres 3, Seattle Kraken 2 (SO)

St. Louis Blues 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 1

Montreal Canadiens 4, Nashville Predators 1

Winnipeg Jets 4, Colorado Avalanche 2

Philadelphia Flyers 5, Detroit Red Wings 3

Utah Mammoth 6, Los Angeles Kings 2

Calgary Flames 7, Vancouver Canucks 3

Washington Capitals 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (SO)

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 8

Points pace: 108.6

Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 6

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 10

Points pace: 109.3

Next game: vs. NSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 8

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 10

Points pace: 104.8

Next game: @ CAR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 93.2%

Magic number: 12

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 9

Points pace: 101.1

Next game: @ CBJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 62.2%

Magic number: 14

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 96.6

Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 73%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 17

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 96.6

Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 39.8%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 17

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 83.1

Next game: @ ANA (Monday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 4

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 83.1

Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 6

Metro Division

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 111.6

Next game: vs. MTL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 6

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 8

Points pace: 98.6

Next game: vs. PIT (Monday)

Playoff chances: 47.4%

Magic number: 15

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 9

Points pace: 98.9

Next game: @ NYI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 89.6%

Magic number: 16

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 97.7

Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 81.8%

Magic number: 17

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 95.7

Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 10.6%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 17

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 92.0

Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 2.2%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 12

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 86.6

Next game: vs. CHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.3%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 9

e - New York Rangers

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 75.3

Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: OUT

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 120.7

Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Magic number: IN

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 99

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 111.2

Next game: @ PHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Magic number: IN

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 8

Points pace: 104.2

Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 1

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 8

Points pace: 90.9

Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 95.8%

Magic number: 12

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 86.5

Next game: @ TB (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 32.6%

Magic number: 17

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 83.1

Next game: @ CHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 2.2%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 15

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 83.1

Next game: @ SJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 4.6%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 16

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 75.3

Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 8

Pacific Division

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 9

Points pace: 96.6

Next game: vs. TOR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Magic number: 8

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 8

Points pace: 92.0

Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 93.7%

Magic number: 11

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 8

Points pace: 88.7

Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 97.3%

Magic number: 14

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 85.4

Next game: vs. STL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 43.7%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 17

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 85.4

Next game: @ EDM (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 5.5%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 18

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 84.3

Next game: vs. STL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 24.6%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 18

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 78.6

Next game: @ COL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: 11

e - Vancouver Canucks

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 56.9

Next game: @ VGK (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Magic number: N/A

Tragic number: OUT

Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 32

*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.