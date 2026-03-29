NHL playoff standings: Updated wild-card-race projections

With 30 out of 32 NHL teams in action during Showdown Saturday -- and close races for many spots in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs -- the standings and projections have shifted again.
Ahead of Sunday's slate of six contests, how are the races shaping up?
In the East, the Boston Bruins (90 points and 30 regulation wins through 73 games) and Columbus Blue Jackets (87 points, 27 regulation wins in 73 games) hold the precious wild-card positions. They are trailed most closely by the Ottawa Senators (86 points, 32 regulation wins in 73 games) and Detroit Red Wings (86 points, 28 regulation wins in 73 games).
With the B's and Blue Jackets squaring off Sunday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+), the Sens, Wings and other teams on the outside will be hoping for a regulation win for one team or the other (an overtime/shootout loss provides a point). The Philadelphia Flyers are also in action Sunday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+) vs. the Dallas Stars. If Philly (84 points, 23 regulation wins in 72 games) is going to make a big run into the postseason, grabbing two points off Dallas would be a nice boost.
The Washington Capitals (83 points, 31 regulation wins in 74 games) are idle Sunday, but remain on the fringes.
How do the projections look? Stathletes has the Blue Jackets qualifying as the No. 3 seed in the Metro Division (99.5 points), with the Senators (98.6) and Bruins (98.2) earning the wild cards. The idle New York Islanders (who entered the day as the No. 3 Metro team) and the Red Wings both miss out.
Fewer teams of interest in the Western wild-card race hit the ice Sunday -- but the one that does is pretty important: the Nashville Predators, who currently hold the No. 2 wild card.
The Preds visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+), looking to bolster their buffer. Nashville enters play Sunday with 77 points and 25 regulation wins in 73 games, ahead of the Los Angeles Kings (76 points, 19 regulation wins in 73 games), Seattle Kraken (75 points, 25 regulation wins in 72 games), Winnipeg Jets (74 points, 25 regulation wins in 73 games) and San Jose Sharks (73 points, 21 regulation wins in 71 games).
The projections fall the Kings' way. Stathletes has L.A. finishing in the second wild-card spot with 86.6 points, ahead of Nashville (85.3), San Jose (84.9), Seattle (81.9) and Winnipeg (81.1).
Every team has around 10 games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's schedule
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Columbus Blue Jackets
M2 New York Islanders vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights
Sunday's games
Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).
Florida Panthers at New York Rangers, 1 p.m. (NHLN)
Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m.
Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 5 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
Saturday night's scoreboard
Carolina Hurricanes 5, New Jersey Devils 2
Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Ottawa Senators 2
New York Islanders 5, Florida Panthers 2
Edmonton Oilers 4, Anaheim Ducks 2
Boston Bruins 6, Minnesota Wild 3
Dallas Stars 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 3
San Jose Sharks 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2
Buffalo Sabres 3, Seattle Kraken 2 (SO)
St. Louis Blues 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 1
Montreal Canadiens 4, Nashville Predators 1
Winnipeg Jets 4, Colorado Avalanche 2
Philadelphia Flyers 5, Detroit Red Wings 3
Utah Mammoth 6, Los Angeles Kings 2
Calgary Flames 7, Vancouver Canucks 3
Washington Capitals 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (SO)
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 8
Points pace: 108.6
Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Magic number: 6
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 10
Points pace: 109.3
Next game: vs. NSH (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Magic number: 8
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 10
Points pace: 104.8
Next game: @ CAR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 93.2%
Magic number: 12
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 9
Points pace: 101.1
Next game: @ CBJ (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 62.2%
Magic number: 14
Tragic number: N/A
Ottawa Senators
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 96.6
Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 73%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: 17
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 96.6
Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 39.8%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: 17
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 83.1
Next game: @ ANA (Monday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: 4
Florida Panthers
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Points pace: 83.1
Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: 6
Metro Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 10
Points pace: 111.6
Next game: vs. MTL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Magic number: 6
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 8
Points pace: 98.6
Next game: vs. PIT (Monday)
Playoff chances: 47.4%
Magic number: 15
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 9
Points pace: 98.9
Next game: @ NYI (Monday)
Playoff chances: 89.6%
Magic number: 16
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 9
Points pace: 97.7
Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 81.8%
Magic number: 17
Tragic number: N/A
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Points pace: 95.7
Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 10.6%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: 17
Washington Capitals
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 92.0
Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 2.2%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: 12
New Jersey Devils
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Points pace: 86.6
Next game: vs. CHI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0.3%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: 9
e - New York Rangers
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 75.3
Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: OUT
Central Division
x - Colorado Avalanche
Points: 106
Regulation wins: 42
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 10
Points pace: 120.7
Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Magic number: IN
Tragic number: N/A
x - Dallas Stars
Points: 99
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 9
Points pace: 111.2
Next game: @ PHI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Magic number: IN
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 8
Points pace: 104.2
Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Magic number: 1
Tragic number: N/A
Utah Mammoth
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 8
Points pace: 90.9
Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 95.8%
Magic number: 12
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 9
Points pace: 86.5
Next game: @ TB (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 32.6%
Magic number: 17
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 83.1
Next game: @ CHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 2.2%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: 15
St. Louis Blues
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Points pace: 83.1
Next game: @ SJ (Monday)
Playoff chances: 4.6%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: 16
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 75.3
Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: 8
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 9
Points pace: 96.6
Next game: vs. TOR (Monday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Magic number: 8
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 8
Points pace: 92.0
Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 93.7%
Magic number: 11
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 8
Points pace: 88.7
Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)
Playoff chances: 97.3%
Magic number: 14
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 85.4
Next game: vs. STL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 43.7%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: 17
Seattle Kraken
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Points pace: 85.4
Next game: @ EDM (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 5.5%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: 18
San Jose Sharks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Points pace: 84.3
Next game: vs. STL (Monday)
Playoff chances: 24.6%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: 18
Calgary Flames
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 78.6
Next game: @ COL (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: 11
e - Vancouver Canucks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Points pace: 56.9
Next game: @ VGK (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Magic number: N/A
Tragic number: OUT
Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated.
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.
1. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
3. New York Rangers
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
4. Calgary Flames
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 24
5. St. Louis Blues
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 27
6. Florida Panthers
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 27
7. San Jose Sharks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 21
8. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 25
9. Toronto Maple Leafs*
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 23
10. Seattle Kraken
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 25
11. Los Angeles Kings
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 19
12. New Jersey Devils
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 25
13. Washington Capitals
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 31
14. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 23
15. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 28
16. Ottawa Senators
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 32
*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.