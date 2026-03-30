Sidney Crosby back from injury as Penguins visit Islanders

Sidney Crosby leaves the game with an injury in the second period. (0:24)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Sidney Crosby is back in the lineup for the Pittsburgh Penguins at the New York Islanders on Monday night after missing the previous game because of injury.

Coach Dan Muse called the 38-year-old captain a game-time decision when asked following his team's optional morning skate. Crosby and several other veteran players did not participate.

Crosby did not play Saturday at home against the Dallas Stars, scratched with what the team called a lower-body injury. He missed the first 11 games out of the Olympic break after hurting his right leg while representing Canada in Milan, an injury that does not appear to be the same as this one.

Longtime running mate Evgeni Malkin missed his fourth consecutive game because of injury and is considered day to day. Pittsburgh ruled Malkin out several hours before puck drop.

The Penguins are in the thick of a competitive race to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, going into Monday night holding a spot -- third place in the Metropolitan Division -- with nine games left. They have not made the playoffs the past three seasons and last advanced in 2018, the year after winning the second of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

Crosby, Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang are the only players left with the organization who also hoisted the Cup in 2009.