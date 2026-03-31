Toronto Maple Leafs fire general manager Brad Treliving

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ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Toronto Maple Leafs fired general manager Brad Treliving late into his third season in charge, with the team set to miss the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president Keith Pelley announced the abrupt change Monday night before Toronto played at Anaheim.

It's unclear what moving on from Treliving means for the future of coach Craig Berube.

The Leafs are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention. Pelley said the decision was made after deep analysis and that it was time to change course under new hockey leadership.