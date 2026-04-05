'Inside Out' on ice: A scouting report for Riley's emotions

Arda Ocal breaks down what the NHL's Inside Out game between the Capitals and Rangers will look like. (0:42)

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In "Inside Out," Joy once wistfully skated through headquarters while watching one of Riley's old hockey memories. On Sunday, an NHL game will be reimagined in the mind of Riley -- the hockey-loving protagonist of the Pixar films -- this time with Joy lacing up skates and actually playing in the game.

But it won't just be Joy. The full cast of emotions will be in the game to create plenty of core memories on and off the ice.

Hockey has always been one of Riley's biggest passions. Instead of her Foghorns or Firehawks taking the ice, it will be the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals, Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET in the ESPN App and on Disney+, the Disney Channel and Disney XD.

In honor of the real-time animated alternative broadcast , here is a "scouting report" for each emotion heading into the Inside Out Classic with our best guess to their preferred position, playing style, strengths and challenges. This doesn't mean that's what we will see of them Sunday -- but it could be close!

The starting lineup

JOY Top-line Center

Style: Goal scorer

Strengths: Optimistic, Energetic, Sharp

Weaknesses: Backchecking

Positive, infectious energy makes Joy the driving force of the team. ESPN

Joy very much cares about her teammates over the score up on the board. She's a true team player who also happens to be a superstar who shines bright -- ready to make a dazzling game-winning play while giving credit to the entire team. Her happy attitude allows her to laugh off barbs about being a touch late to skate back when the puck is in her own zone.

ANGER Enforcer

Style: Physical, in your face

Strengths: Passionate, Protective, Fair

Weaknesses: Hot-headed

A fiery disposition makes Anger a natural enforcer. ESPN

Every team needs an Anger -- that player who doesn't take any funny business and will be the first one in a scrum. Anger never met a check he didn't finish or a puck battle he didn't win. But watch out -- he gets a little irked when things are unfair, so even the slightest chirp or wrong move could burst Anger's head into flames (and if tilted down, melt the ice and cancel the game).

SADNESS Goalie

Style: Stand-up goaltending

Strengths: Helpful, Comforting, Selfless

Weaknesses: Might need a timeout

A high level of self-reflection gives Sadness the consistency needed to be a reliable goalie. ESPN

Sadness is not the type of goalie to make highlight-reel two-pad stacks, flash a windmill glove or pull off a scorpion save -- with Sadness you get reliable goaltending, often on the feet. The puck will be moved as quickly as possible -- mostly because Sadness is disappointed the puck reached her crease. If Sadness gets into a butterfly position, it's because she is on her way down to the ice to lie down and cry, which could allow opponents to score over her and her puddles of tears.

FEAR Defense

Style: Responsible stay-at-home defenseman

Strengths: Prepared, Protective, Intense

Weaknesses: Doesn't take risks

Fear’s preparedness makes him an ideal defenseman. ESPN

Fear is essentially Riley's defenseman of life -- remember when Fear saved Riley from tripping over the lamp cord? Defense! Fear will stay in his own zone, wait for opponents to come to him and dispatch the threat as quickly as possible. In fact, Fear will lob stretch passes to Joy for scoring chances. But that's about all Fear is willing to take on; jumping into the way or pinching in from the point are far too ambitious and can pose great concerns. You just can't take that chance!

ANXIETY Coach

Style: Strategist, down to the very last detail

Strengths: Perfectionist, Meticulous

Weaknesses: Worries a lot when the team is down by a goal (or more)

Anxiety’s strategic nature is a trait often seen in successful coaches. ESPN

Even with a five-goal lead, Anxiety is still pacing around and coming up with worst-case scenarios. She's constantly thinking 10 steps ahead of the opponent, armed with organized playlists and plans to ensure the team doesn't make any mistakes to lose the game. And if the team needs to dig out of a hole - -watch out. Set plays, line combo changes are coming fast and furious. The goalies might even switch four or five times!

DISGUST General Manager

Style: Efficient

Strengths: Bold, Glamorous, Caring

Weaknesses: Eww!

High standards make Disgust a natural fit for a front office role. ESPN

After a steady career on the ice, Disgust finds a second life as the team's general manager -- she knows how to pick great players and not ones who will be rotten apples (or worse, broccoli) in the locker room. She's very hard to impress, so every player has to be on their A-game to make the team. Disgust suffers no fools. You need to make an impact early and often. She can smell a vile stench (Gross!) a mile away.

The rest of the roster

EMBARRASSMENT Mascot

Style: Comfortable while hidden

Strengths: Shy, Sensitive, Compassionate

Weaknesses: Scared to show it

Hear me out. Embarrassment loves to disappear into his big, soft hoodie, so what better place for him than inside a big, soft mascot suit! By hiding in plain sight, maybe he'll be able to showcase his soft-heartedness and compassion for everyone around him without hiding in the corner. Or maybe he'll just cringe at the idea and find a quiet place to be alone.

ENNUI Winger

Style: Elite play caller

Strengths: Techie, Ingenious, Efficient (when she wants to be)

Weaknesses: Unimpressed with you

Ennui is that playcaller who is so good at crafting the perfect scheme, and yet so lackadaisical that you get frustrated watching her because it comes so natural to her -- it's as if she's thinking, "OK, fine, I'll do it myself, argh" before drawing up the perfect low-to-high cycle and phoning it in to the ice for the game-winning goal. Of course, Ennui's reaction is, "yeah...whatever."

ENVY Fourth-line winger

Style: Durable

Strengths: Observant, Fascinated, Expressive

Weaknesses: Overambitious

Envy is small, but she's got big dreams! Even though she's teetering on the fourth line, her tiny size has never stopped her from speaking her mind, and her big sparkly eyes are always on the lookout for the next big thing. She knows she has it in her to be the best ... she just wishes someone would give her a chance to prove it.

NOSTALGIA Hall of Fame Color Commentator

Style: Legend

Strengths: Reminiscent, Detailed, Warm and Fuzzy

Weaknesses: The present

Remember that time when Riley scored a goal? Nostalgia remembers...

Nostalgia is that HOF player who heads to the broadcast booth post-retirement to tell the best stories about her career. Whether it was the game-winning goal to win the Cup, or a gravity-defying save from her goalie to advance to the finals, she never forgets. Her stories are detailed and enrapturing ... but she might miss a play call or two as she basks in the glory of her past.