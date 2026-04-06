NHL playoff standings: Who's winning the Atlantic Division?

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres clinched playoff spots Saturday, and thanks to the Minnesota Wild defeating the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, the Montreal Canadiens also have punched their postseason ticket.
While the Metro and Central Divisions remain well in hand for the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche, respectively, there are multiple scenarios in which any of the three top Atlantic contenders win the regular-season title.
Following Sunday's games, the Lightning are in first place, with 102 points and 39 regulation wins through 76 games; the Sabres are in second, with 100 points and 38 RW through 77 games; and the Canadiens are in third, with 100 points and 32 RW through 77 games.
Our next data point in the race will come Monday, as the Lightning visit the Sabres (7 p.m. ET, NHL Network), the final regular-season matchup between the clubs. You'll remember the previous game, an 8-7 win for Buffalo, included 102 combined penalty minutes.
Beyond Monday, the Sabres' remaining schedule includes the Rangers, Blue Jackets, Blackhawks and Stars -- two teams that are lottery-bound, one on the playoff fringes, and one whose seeding might very well be clinched by the time they play.
After Buffalo, the Lightning face off once more against the Canadiens (Thursday), as well as the Senators, Bruins, Red Wings and Rangers. That's three games against current playoff teams, one against a playoff bubble team and a closeout against the lottery-bound Rangers.
In addition to the Lightning game, the Habs take on the Panthers, Blue Jackets, Islanders and Flyers. This is somewhat more difficult than the Sabres' slate (given that the Isles, Flyers and Blue Jackets are still battling for playoff positioning), but not as challenging as the Lightning's.
So what do the projections say?
Stathletes has the Lightning taking the title, with 109.5 points, followed by the Canadiens in second (107.4) and Sabres in third (105.7).
Every team has seven or fewer games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's schedule
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
A2 Buffalo Sabres vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Ottawa Senators
M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Philadelphia Flyers
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
P1 Edmonton Oilers vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
P2 Anaheim Ducks vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights
Today's games
Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).
Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m.
Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
Last night's scoreboard
Minnesota Wild 5, Detroit Red Wings 4
Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Florida Panthers 2
Philadelphia Flyers 2, Boston Bruins 1 (OT)
Ottawa Senators 6, Carolina Hurricanes 3
New Jersey Devils 3, Montreal Canadiens 0
New York Rangers 8, Washington Capitals 1
St. Louis Blues 3, Colorado Avalanche 2
Expanded standings
Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated. Teams clinch a playoff spot when their magic number reaches zero, and are mathematically eliminated when their tragic number reaches zero.
Atlantic Division
Brady Tkachuk lights the lamp
Metro Division
Martone's OT power-play goal lifts Flyers past Bruins, 2-1
Central Division
Robert Thomas stars for St. Louis in a gritty 3-2 win over Colorado.
Pacific Division
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.
*Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.