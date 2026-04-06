NHL playoff standings: Who's winning the Atlantic Division?

Will Cuylle shines for the Rangers in an 8-1 thrashing of the Capitals in New York. (0:59)

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The Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres clinched playoff spots Saturday, and thanks to the Minnesota Wild defeating the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, the Montreal Canadiens also have punched their postseason ticket.

While the Metro and Central Divisions remain well in hand for the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche, respectively, there are multiple scenarios in which any of the three top Atlantic contenders win the regular-season title.

Following Sunday's games, the Lightning are in first place, with 102 points and 39 regulation wins through 76 games; the Sabres are in second, with 100 points and 38 RW through 77 games; and the Canadiens are in third, with 100 points and 32 RW through 77 games.

Our next data point in the race will come Monday, as the Lightning visit the Sabres (7 p.m. ET, NHL Network), the final regular-season matchup between the clubs. You'll remember the previous game, an 8-7 win for Buffalo, included 102 combined penalty minutes.

Beyond Monday, the Sabres' remaining schedule includes the Rangers, Blue Jackets, Blackhawks and Stars -- two teams that are lottery-bound, one on the playoff fringes, and one whose seeding might very well be clinched by the time they play.

After Buffalo, the Lightning face off once more against the Canadiens (Thursday), as well as the Senators, Bruins, Red Wings and Rangers. That's three games against current playoff teams, one against a playoff bubble team and a closeout against the lottery-bound Rangers.

In addition to the Lightning game, the Habs take on the Panthers, Blue Jackets, Islanders and Flyers. This is somewhat more difficult than the Sabres' slate (given that the Isles, Flyers and Blue Jackets are still battling for playoff positioning), but not as challenging as the Lightning's.

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So what do the projections say?

Stathletes has the Lightning taking the title, with 109.5 points, followed by the Canadiens in second (107.4) and Sabres in third (105.7).

Every team has seven or fewer games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch every day. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Buffalo Sabres vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Ottawa Senators

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Philadelphia Flyers

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Edmonton Oilers vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth

P2 Anaheim Ducks vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

Today's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Minnesota Wild 5, Detroit Red Wings 4

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Florida Panthers 2

Philadelphia Flyers 2, Boston Bruins 1 (OT)

Ottawa Senators 6, Carolina Hurricanes 3

New Jersey Devils 3, Montreal Canadiens 0

New York Rangers 8, Washington Capitals 1

St. Louis Blues 3, Colorado Avalanche 2

Expanded standings

Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated. Teams clinch a playoff spot when their magic number reaches zero, and are mathematically eliminated when their tragic number reaches zero.

Atlantic Division

Enhanced standings: Atlantic Division Team GP PTS RW Seed GR Next Game Chances Pace Max Tragic

Number Magic

Number x - Lightning 76 102 39 A1 6 @ BUF (Mon) 100.0 110 114 N/A IN x - Sabres 77 100 38 A2 5 vs. TB (Mon) 100.0 106 110 N/A IN x - Canadiens 77 100 32 A3 5 vs. FLA (Tues) 100.0 106 110 N/A IN Bruins 78 95 31 WC1 4 @ CAR (Tues) 98.4 100 103 N/A 3 Senators 77 90 34 WC2 5 vs. TB (Tues) 86.2 96 100 N/A 8 Red Wings 77 88 29 N/A 5 vs. CBJ (Tues) 6.4 94 98 8 N/A e - Maple Leafs 77 78 23 N/A 5 vs. WSH (Weds) 0.0 83 88 OUT N/A e - Panthers 77 77 29 N/A 5 @ CAR (Tues) 0.0 82 87 OUT N/A

play 0:49 Brady Tkachuk lights the lamp Brady Tkachuk lights the lamp

Metro Division

Enhanced standings: Metropolitan Division Team GP PTS RW Seed GR Next Game Chances Pace Max Tragic

Number Magic

Number x - Hurricanes 77 104 36 M1 5 vs. BOS (Tues) 100.0 111 114 N/A IN Penguins 78 96 33 M2 4 @ NJ (Thurs) 99.9 101 104 N/A 2 Flyers 77 90 24 M3 5 @ NJ (Tues) 56.4 96 100 N/A 8 Islanders 78 89 28 N/A 4 vs. TOR (Thurs) 19.8 94 97 7 8 Blue Jackets 77 88 27 N/A 5 @ DET (Tues) 28.8 94 98 8 N/A Capitals 78 87 33 N/A 4 @ TOR (Weds) 4.0 91 95 5 N/A Devils 77 83 28 N/A 5 vs. PHI (Tues) 0.1 88 93 3 N/A e - Rangers 78 75 24 N/A 4 vs. BUF (Weds) 0.0 79 83 OUT N/A

play 1:17 Martone's OT power-play goal lifts Flyers past Bruins, 2-1 Martone's OT power-play goal lifts Flyers past Bruins, 2-1

Central Division

Enhanced standings: Central Division Team GP PTS RW Seed GR Next Game Chances Pace Max Tragic

Number Magic

Number x - Avalanche 76 110 44 C1 6 @ STL (Tues) 100.0 119 122 N/A IN x - Stars 77 102 35 C2 5 vs. CGY (Tues) 100.0 109 112 N/A IN x - Wild 77 100 29 C3 5 vs. SEA (Tues) 100.0 106 110 N/A IN Mammoth 76 86 31 WC1 6 vs. EDM (Tues) 99.6 93 98 N/A 7 Predators 76 81 26 WC2 6 @ LA (Mon) 20.3 87 93 N/A 12 Blues 76 78 29 N/A 6 vs. COL (Tues) 1.7 84 90 9 N/A Jets 76 78 26 N/A 6 vs. SEA (Mon) 1.2 84 90 9 N/A e - Blackhawks 77 70 21 N/A 5 @ SJ (Mon) 0.0 75 80 OUT N/A

play 0:56 Robert Thomas' hat trick sees Blues past Avalanche Robert Thomas stars for St. Louis in a gritty 3-2 win over Colorado.

Pacific Division