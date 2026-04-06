Charge coach Carla MacLeod taking leave to focus on cancer treatment

Ottawa Charge coach Carla MacLeod is taking an indefinite leave as she continues to receive treatment for breast cancer, the team announced on Monday.

"She remains in good spirits and is focused on her health and recovery," the team said. "The entire organization fully supports Carla. And her family asks that her privacy be respected."

MacLeod first revealed being diagnosed with cancer a week into the PWHL season in late November. Despite traveling to her native Alberta to receive treatments, she previously missed only one Charge game and continued her duties as coach of Czechia's national women's hockey team.

At 13-11-1 (including a PWHL-leading seven OT wins), the Charge have five games left and sit fifth in a tightly contested race for the league's fourth and final playoff berth.

MacLeod was so intent on coaching, she scheduled radiation treatments to ensure they wouldn't interfere with her being behind Czechia's bench at the Milan Cortina Olympics in February. Czechia finished third in Pool A play before being knocked out by Pool B champion Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Upon arriving at the Milan Cortina Games, the ever-upbeat MacLeod said cancer wasn't going to alter her approach in coaching the Czechs at a second consecutive Olympics.

"At the end of the day, I'm in an industry that's about playing hockey. That's a pretty good gig. And I've had it my whole life," MacLeod said. "I'm pretty lucky."

The 43-year-old MacLeod is from Spruce Grove, Alberta, and won two Olympic gold medals as a defender on Canada's national team.

Assistant coach Haley Irwin takes over as interim head coach during MacLeod's absence.