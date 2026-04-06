Dallas Stars ban buyer of seats tied to alleged Nazi salute

The Dallas Stars said Monday that they have indefinitely banned the fan who purchased the tickets in connection with an investigation into what appeared to be a Nazi salute at a game in December.

The fan was banned after the American Airlines Center launched an investigation into four Stars fans who appeared to repeatedly raise and extend their right arms with a straightened right hand facing downward.

An investigation was started after a 12-second clip from the Stars' 5-1 win Dec. 21 against the Toronto Maple Leafs was amplified last week on numerous social media platforms.

"We identified and spoke with the individual that purchased the tickets and will be banning the individual indefinitely from the American Airlines Center," the Stars said in a statement provided to ESPN. "Additionally, we are increasing in-arena messaging regarding the Fan Code of Conduct and how our fans can report violations, along with prioritizing staff training to identify and handle situations that arise.

"Any type of discriminatory or hateful behavior will not be tolerated and has no place in our arena. Creating and sustaining environments that are inclusive, safe, and respectful is a non-negotiable for the Dallas Stars."

The American Airlines Center said in a statement released last week that it has "zero tolerance for any acts of hate and/or discrimination." A Stars spokesperson also told ESPN that the team was "fully aligned" with the arena's statement and working with the facility to find out what happened.

Creating a more visible place for in-arena messaging regarding the fan code of conduct would fit within what has become a common practice throughout the NHL.

Every team, as part of its pregame routine, features a scripted segment that informs fans about its individual code of conduct along with the consequences that come with potential violations.

The NHL itself also has a fan code of conduct that is divided into four sections: respect, inclusion, safety and empowerment.

The inclusion section states that language, gestures and behavior, among other forms of personal expression, that demean a specific race, ethnicity, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, disability status or other identity-based characteristic will "not be tolerated."

The league adds that anyone determined to have engaged in conduct contrary to the values of the league, its clubs and/or its players will "be subject to penalties, including but not limited to: possible seat relocation, ejection, suspension and/or a lifetime ban from future NHL events."