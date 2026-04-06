Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald out after five-plus seasons with team

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Tom Fitzgerald is out as the New Jersey Devils' general manager Tom Fitzgerald in an abrupt late-season change of direction for a team that is set to miss the playoffs.

Co-owner David Blitzer announced Monday that a decision had been made for Fitzgerald to leave the organization.

"Tom and I had a thoughtful conversation today and agreed it was time to move in a new direction," Blitzer said in a statement. "Tom changed the trajectory of our team here, including setting a franchise record for points in a season and helping make New Jersey a hockey destination. He is a well-respected leader across the Devils' organization and NHL, and I am grateful for our friendship. I wish Tom and his family all the best. As we prepare to move forward, it is important I acknowledge our fans. I recognize we have not delivered in the way you expect and deserve and I understand and share in your frustration. This is a critical offseason for our franchise, and we will explore all avenues that best position the Devils to compete for a Stanley Cup once again."

Fitzgerald had been in charge of hockey operations since January 2020 and was responsible for building much of the core of the roster. He endured criticism in recent months and years for signing players to contracts with restrictive no-trade clauses and for extending goaltender Jacob Markstrom early.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.