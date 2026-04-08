        <
        >

          NHL playoff standings: Capitals in a must-win game?

          play
          Jaccob Slavin nets OT winner for Hurricanes (0:58)

          Jaccob Slavin nets an overtime winner for the Hurricanes vs. the Bruins. (0:58)

          • ESPN staffApr 8, 2026, 11:00 AM

          A year ago, the Washington Capitals were on their way to finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference and a first-round matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, which they won 4-1. Alex Ovechkin also finished off his historic chase of Wayne Gretzky's career goal-scoring record.

          Ovechkin has added 31 goals to his ledger this season, but the Capitals' playoff status is nowhere near as secure as it was at the tail end of the 2024-25 campaign.

          As the games begin Wednesday, the Caps are five points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild-card spot and two regulation wins behind. They are also five points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the No. 3 seed in the Metro Division, with eight more regulation wins than the Flyers.

          Unfortunately, there are three other teams between Washington and Ottawa (the Red Wings, Islanders and Blue Jackets) and two between the Capitals and Philly (New York and Columbus). So there's a path to the postseason for the Caps, but they will need some help.

          The next step in the process is Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m., ESPN+). This is not technically a must-win game, but there is not much wiggle room left. After Toronto, the Caps visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC), then host the Pens in Washington, D.C., on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, TNT). Washington's final game of the season is Tuesday at the Blue Jackets (7 p.m., ESPN).

          The projections are not buying a miraculous run here for the Capitals, with Stathletes giving them just a 4.0% chance of making the playoffs. But that's not zero, and Washington will certainly be battling to the bitter end.

          Every team has six or fewer games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Buffalo Sabres vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Ottawa Senators
          M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Philadelphia Flyers

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

          P1 Edmonton Oilers vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth
          P2 Anaheim Ducks vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

          Today's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (TNT)
          Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m. (TNT)

          Last night's scoreboard

          Montreal Canadiens 4, Florida Panthers 3 (SO)
          Ottawa Senators 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
          Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Detroit Red Wings 3 (SO)
          Philadelphia Flyers 5, New Jersey Devils 1
          Carolina Hurricanes 6, Boston Bruins 5 (OT)
          Colorado Avalanche 3, St. Louis Blues 1
          Dallas Stars 4, Calgary Flames 3 (OT)
          Minnesota Wild 5, Seattle Kraken 2
          Utah Mammoth 6, Edmonton Oilers 5 (OT)
          Vegas Golden Knights 2, Vancouver Canucks 1
          Nashville Predators 5, Anaheim Ducks 0

          Expanded standings

          Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot; a "y" means that they have clinched the division; a "z" indicates that they have clinched the best record in the conference. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated. Teams clinch a playoff spot when their magic number reaches zero and are mathematically eliminated when their tragic number reaches zero.

          Atlantic Division

          play
          0:21
          Alexandria Texier seals shootout win for Canadiens over Panthers

          Alexandria Texier seals shootout win for Canadiens over Panthers

          Metro Division

          play
          0:46
          Trevor Zegras nets a pair of early goals for Flyers

          Trevor Zegras nets a pair of early goals for Flyers

          Central Division

          play
          0:57
          Clayton Keller wins it 33 seconds into OT for Utah

          Clayton Keller caps a wild finish, lifting the Mammoth past the Oilers 6-5.

          Pacific Division

          play
          0:53
          Cole Smith scores goal for Golden Knights

          Cole Smith nets goal for Golden Knights

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Atop draft boards for this summer is Gavin McKenna, a forward for Penn State.

          *Note: The Maple Leafs' pick belongs to the Bruins, unless it lands in the top five.