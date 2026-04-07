Which NHL coaches have won the most Stanley Cups?

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Scotty Bowman retired in 2002 after leading the Detroit Red Wings to their 10th Stanley Cup in franchise history and third in six years. Detroit's 4-1 series win over the Carolina Hurricanes marked the ninth Stanley Cup of Bowman's storied career.

In 30 seasons behind the bench, the Montreal native won five Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, three with the Red Wings and one with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bowman's ninth and final Stanley Cup broke a tie with his mentor, former Montreal coach Toe Blake, for the most in NHL history.

Only one head coach, Phil Jackson (11 NBA titles -- six with the Chicago Bulls and five with the Los Angeles Lakers), has won more championships in the history of major North American professional sports.

Check out the NHL head coaches with the most Stanley Cup titles below:

Scotty Bowman, 9

Toe Blake, 8

Hap Day, 5

Al Arbour, 4

Dick Irvin, 4

Punch Imlach, 4

Glen Sather, 4

Lester Patrick, 3

Jack Adams, 3

Tommy Ivan, 3

Joel Quenneville*, 3

Pete Green, 3

*Active

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