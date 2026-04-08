Meet the 'Zammoth': Utah Mammoths' prehistoric-like ride for fans

What does an NHL team do with a two-decade-old, decommissioned ice-resurfacing machine from the Winter Olympics? The answer is simple: turn it into a giant prehistoric beast that transports fans around the rink.

Behold, the "Zammoth," a new fan attraction created by the Utah Mammoth that will make its debut in their home game against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Built with the frame from a Zamboni that was used in the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics, the Zammoth is a 17-foot-high ice blue mammoth with glowing eyes and giant 3-D printed tusks. It can seat up to eight fans and will roll through the Delta Center ice during the pregame and intermissions.

2002 → 2026



Built from the Zamboni used in the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympic Games, our Zammoth is a reimagined piece of Utah history. pic.twitter.com/0CSm3QgRlV — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) April 7, 2026

Mammoth owner Ryan Smith called the Zammoth "a fan mobile unlike any other."

To be clear, it can no longer clean the ice. It's just a giant, metal creature tricked out with sound and lighting effects that will leave the ice resurfacing to the modern machines.

"In talking to the arena team, we found out we had the Zamboni from the 2002 Winter Olympic Games sitting in the building. That spirit is going to live in this incredible masterpiece that our fans are going to be able to have fun with for years to come," said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy for Smith Entertainment Group.

The team partnered with the Utah-based Diesel Brothers on the project. Artist Billy Luber helped develop the Zammoth's unique look.

The Mammoth are in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference and are seeking their first playoff berth. If there's one thing the Stanley Cup playoffs have lacked, it's a Zammoth.