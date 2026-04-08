Colorado Avalanche clinch Central Division, West's top seed

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ST. LOUIS -- Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar isn't ready to plan any parades just yet.

Moments after the Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Tuesday night to clinch Central Division and top seed in the Western Conference, Bednar was already focusing on the next step toward the ultimate goal of a Stanley Cup.

"We're not all the way there yet," Bednar said. "You know, like the goal for us started with winning the division, the conference, we still need another win to get first overall. Like, we'd be crazy not to chase that at this point, right? It's important, if you get to where you want to go, you might as well try and get your home ice, especially after a season like this."

It is the third time in five seasons, and first since 2023, that the Avalanche finished as the top team in the conference. The team lost in the first round of the playoffs that season but in 2022 won the organization's third Stanley Cup after finishing first in the Western Conference.

"Obviously, this was a goal at the start of the year, to make the playoffs and then see where you seed," goaltender Scott Wedgewood said on the team's postgame show on Altitude TV. "For the most part, we've led the entire league all year."

The Avalanche (51-16-10, 112 points) have a better record on the road, 27-7-5, than they do at Ball Arena: 24-9-5. But Wedgewood said home ice in the playoffs is a big advantage.

"Just atmosphere, altitude ... you're in your own bed the night before," Wedgewood said. "You know, you've still got to perform. It doesn't mean you win because you're at home, but like I said in between rounds, you're able to knock a team out in five or six, you're home for that many more days."

The Avalanche are also on the cusp of clinching the President's Trophy, awarded to the team with the best regular-season record, which would give them home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

"Then, obviously the fans, you get them going with a couple of hits, playoff hockey's intense, and it'll play in your favor," Wedgewood said.

Bednar would like to see consistency from the team through the final five games, noting that the Avalanche have been up and down over the past few games.

"We've proven that we can do it when we want to set our minds to it, which is really important," Bednar said. "I don't have to see it for 60 minutes for every game the rest of the way, but we need to see it enough to secure our goal and making sure everyone's confident in the way we play."

Wedgewood is confident that can continue.

"It's a great group, a hungry group," Wedgewood said. "And it's obviously fun to be part of that room and keep hearing music at the end of every game."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.