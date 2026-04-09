NHL playoff watch: Clinching scenarios on 14-game Thursday

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One week from tonight, the 2025-26 NHL regular season will conclude, with the Stanley Cup playoffs beginning on Saturday, April 18.

Before the playoffs begin, the entire bracket must be determined -- and much remains to be sorted between now and then.

Thursday's slate of 14 games will do a great deal in helping that process along. Here are the teams whose postseason fates can be solidified by the end of the evening:

The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the evening in the No. 2 seed in the Metro Division, with a magic number of two. They need a win of any kind over the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+), or a regulation loss by the Columbus Blue Jackets against the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+) and a loss of any kind by the New York Islanders against the Toronto Maple Leafs (6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+) to clinch a playoff spot.

Likewise, the Boston Bruins enter the evening with a magic number of two and a chance to clinch their own spot. The B's don't play Thursday, but they'll earn the "X" in the standings if the Blue Jackets lose in regulation and the Isles lose in regulation or overtime/shootout.

The Presidents' Trophy can also be won on Thursday. If the Colorado Avalanche get a win of any variety over the Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+), or the Carolina Hurricanes lose in regulation to the Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+), the No. 1 overall seed will belong to Colorado.

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On the other side of the ledger, the Seattle Kraken are teetering on the edge of mathematical elimination. They need to win against the Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+) and need the Nashville Predators to lose to the Utah Mammoth in regulation (9 p.m. ET, ESPN+); if either of those things doesn't happen, the Kraken are officially out.

Every team has five or fewer games remaining before the regular season concludes April 16, and we'll help you keep track of it all here on the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2026 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Buffalo Sabres vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Montreal Canadiens

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Ottawa Senators

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Philadelphia Flyers

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Edmonton Oilers vs. WC1 Utah Mammoth

P2 Anaheim Ducks vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

Today's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders, 6:45 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, 9 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Utah Mammoth, 9 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Buffalo Sabres 5, New York Rangers 3

Washington Capitals 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 0

Edmonton Oilers 5, San Jose Sharks 2

Expanded standings

Note: An "x" with a team's name means the club has clinched a playoff spot; a "y" means that they have clinched the division; a "z" indicates that they have clinched the best record in the conference. An "e" means that the club has been mathematically eliminated. Teams clinch a playoff spot when their magic number reaches zero and are mathematically eliminated when their tragic number reaches zero.

Atlantic Division

Enhanced standings: Atlantic Division Team GP PTS RW Seed GR Next Game Chances Pace Max Tragic

Number Magic

Number x - Sabres 79 104 40 A1 3 vs. CBJ (Thurs) 100.0 108 110 N/A IN x - Lightning 78 102 39 A2 4 @ MTL (Thurs) 100.0 107 110 N/A IN x - Canadiens 78 102 32 A3 4 vs. TB (Thurs) 100.0 107 110 N/A IN Bruins 79 96 31 WC1 3 vs. TB (Sat) 98.5 100 102 N/A 2 Senators 78 92 35 WC2 4 vs. FLA (Thurs) 86.7 97 100 N/A 6 Red Wings 78 89 29 N/A 4 vs. PHI (Thurs) 6.2 94 97 5 N/A e - Panthers 78 78 29 N/A 4 @ OTT (Thurs) 0.0 82 86 OUT N/A e - Maple Leafs 78 78 23 N/A 4 @ NYI (Thurs) 0.0 82 86 OUT N/A

play 0:47 Jason Zucker nets a fancy goal for Sabres Jason Zucker tallies goal vs. Rangers

Metro Division

Enhanced standings: Metropolitan Division Team GP PTS RW Seed GR Next Game Chances Pace Max Tragic

Number Magic

Number y - Hurricanes 78 106 36 M1 4 @ CHI (Thurs) 100.0 111 114 N/A IN Penguins 78 96 33 M2 4 @ NJ (Thurs) 99.9 101 104 N/A 2 Flyers 78 92 25 M3 4 @ DET (Thurs) 55.4 97 100 N/A 6 Blue Jackets 78 90 27 N/A 4 @ BUF (Thurs) 29.2 95 98 6 N/A Islanders 78 89 28 N/A 4 vs. TOR (Thurs) 19.9 94 97 5 N/A Capitals 79 89 34 N/A 3 @ PIT (Sat) 4.0 92 95 3 N/A e - Devils 78 83 28 N/A 4 vs. PIT (Thurs) 0.0 87 91 OUT N/A e - Rangers 79 75 24 N/A 3 @ DAL (Sat) 0.0 78 81 OUT N/A

play 0:38 Cole Hutson lights the lamp Cole Hutson nets goal for Capitals

Central Division