Which NHL coaches have the most wins in history?

Open Extended Reactions

From Paul Maurice and Joel Quenneville to Lindy Ruff and John Tortorella, the NHL has its fair share of all-time great coaches. But all of them are chasing the accomplishments of Scotty Bowman.

The Montreal native won a record nine Stanley Cups in 30 seasons behind the bench, five with the Montreal Canadiens, three with the Detroit Red Wings and one with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bowman twice won the Jack Adams Award, the honor presented annually to the NHL's top coach.

In 2002, at 68 years old, Bowman retired after leading Detroit to its 10th Stanley Cup in franchise history. He left the game with 1,244 career regular-season victories, the most in NHL history.

In February 2026, Quenneville joined Bowman as the only NHL head coaches with 1,000 career wins. Check out the NHL head coaches with the most career victories below:

Scotty Bowman, 1,244

Joel Quenneville*, 1,010

Paul Maurice*, 953

Lindy Ruff*, 946

Barry Trotz, 914

Ken Hitchcock, 849

Peter Laviolette, 846

Al Arbour, 782

John Tortorella*, 773

Darryl Sutter, 737

Alain Vigneault, 722

Mike Babcock, 700

*Active

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, features, scores, stats, schedules and more.