Devils shutting down defenseman Luke Hughes for procedure

Open Extended Reactions

The New Jersey Devils are shutting down defenseman Luke Hughes so he can undergo a procedure and get a start on rehab.

The team did not reveal what procedure Hughes is having, but in January he took a hit from the Flames' Justin Kirkland and ended up on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

At that time he decided to avoid surgery and rehab for a return. He came back a month later.

Hughes finishes with six goals and 35 points in 68 games in his third full season in the league as the Devils have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The 22-year-old signed a seven-year, $63 million contract extension before this season.